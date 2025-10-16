Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Ratman:Hey Alex, wondering what your thoughts are as to why the team has not designated Howard for return yet? Rare for the Steelers to go this long with only 2 QB’s. What are your thoughts on when they do bring him back?

Alex: No need to. Pittsburgh’s now like most teams with just two QBs on the 53, creating flexibility for that third spot. Plus, they want to preserve their IR-return windows. You get 8 each regular season. Pittsburgh has used two so far in Cory Trice Jr. (window hasn’t opened but since he was sent to IR on cutdown day with that designation, he counts no matter what) and Malik Harrison.

You want to have options in case you get rocked by injuries. My expectation, which it was in August, was Howard might have his window opened very late in the year when Pittsburgh has the luxury of doing so. Like Logan Lee and Roman Wilson last season.

Haole:

It feels like the AFC door might be more open this year than it has been in years past. With how underwhelming the 2026 QB class looks thus far and given the opportunity in the AFC North that is currently presenting itself, do you see a potential outcome where the Steelers rethink hoarding 2026 draft capital to try and take a big swing at 2025 before the trade deadline?

Alex: Just depends what the opportunities are. I’m not expecting a splash in part for the reason you mentioned and for Pittsburgh being a healthy team (for now, at least). I think Pittsburgh’s mentality was going to be the same regardless of the AFC’s strength so long as they were competitive. Which they obviously are. So I think their mode of operation is the same no matter the conference outlook.

Brian Tollini: Are we to the point that there should be a discussion about a change in the depth chart at OLB? This has less to do with how Highsmith has been playing and obviously more to do with Herbig. He’s a menace on the field. Does he need more snaps consistently?

Alex: He led the EDGE guys in snaps against the Browns. Partly because Watt get rested late in the game but he played a lot against Cleveland. We’ll see what it looks like in a closer game.

I think Highsmith will remain atop the depth chart and officially still start out of deference to him and his contract. But something to certainly watch how Herbig gets involved. Pittsburgh intends to play him a lot.

AM24: Hello AK,

While the numbers aren’t great, the offense is noticeably improved and clearly has room to grow. It is much better in the red zone, on third downs, and the run game is consistent. OC is the same and much of the O line is the same as 2024. What do you think has most led to this improvement? Do you think it will continue to improve?

Alex: Faster starts and better red zone play. Pittsburgh’s scored more points on the first drive this year than all of last year. And they are sixth in red zone.

Why? Aaron Rodgers helps. Arthur Smith being in his second year and having the offense closer to his vision does, too. And simply better execution. I don’t know if there’s a magic wand. But score early, finish of drives, that goes a long ways to success.

Evan Butler: Hey Alex!

It feels like the OL is getting better, but we’re still allowing (depending on the analytics source) a 40-ish percent pressure rate. Do you think that the improvements on the line will start to show in that number decreasing? And how much of our “improvement” is down to offensive scheme and Rodgers getting the ball out at the fastest (or near fastest) release time in the league?

Alex: Sure, if the line improves, you would expect pressure to go down. I’m sure it was compared to the first two weeks. You’re right Rodgers getting the ball out super fast is helping, but I think it’s also fair to say the line has grown and progressed. Pittsburgh has also had good plans against guys like Myles Garrett. And playing with the lead the last few games is an obvious factor.

So it’s a combination of everything.

SteelCity:

Alex,

Like Darnell Washington playing a lot of snaps?

Alex: Oh absolutely. I was calling for it after the first couple games. It was needed and it worked. Run game must come first for the Steelers offense to succeed. And Washington can catch, too. That’s why I’ve never had much interest moving him to tackle. He’s a real asset at tight end. A unicorn. So many advantages that gives you.

bad cheese monger:

Hey Alex-

Fresh off the collapse of last years team, I’m cautious about getting too excited about the good start even with the ravens looking in trouble. Is there a spot in the schedule you look at and say if they are X wins and X losses in week X we will be looking pretty good?

I kinda feel like it’s gotta be somewhere around that Bills game if we are still 2 or 3 games up in the division by then we could start getting excited.

Alex: I get your point. If they beat the Lions and/or Bills, those are statement wins. But it just comes down to the playoffs. Pittsburgh could run the table the rest of the regular season and if they get bounced in the opening round (which I guess would be the Divisional Round), it feels like same old Steelers that can’t get over the hump.

If we’re going to ask the team to raise the standard and not accept “morale” regular season outcomes, then we have to define the team by what it does in the playoffs. That’s what it comes down to. The inverse is true, too. If Pittsburgh falters in the regular season but wins a playoff game, the year feels like it gained franchise traction.

Black and Gold mafia: AK,

If you had to pick roughly a 1/3 of the way through the season who’s the Steelers defensive MVP thus far? Could make case for a lot of guys, but I’d probably lean DeShon Elliott.

Alex: Yeah Elliott’s not a bad choice. His value really stood out with his return from that knee injury. Nick Herbig is a great one, too. But I’ll go Jalen Ramsey. His physicality, versatility, and demeanor. It’s what Pittsburgh wanted and needed. I don’t think he can quite run like he used to (even before the hamstring injury) but he is an impact player in a way few teams have. That was my gut-check answer when I read your question.