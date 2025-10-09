Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Pius Street Uke: Hey AK- The forecast looks sketchy for Sunday, who do you see benefitting from wet weather and why?

Alex: Probably pretty even. Both teams want to run the ball. I guess it’s worth exploring how often Gabriel has played in bad weather. UCF, Oklahoma, Oregon. Sure he’s dealt with rain before but don’t know how often. I’m not sure I see a real edge there. Pittsburgh probably gets the edge from being the home and more veteran-laden team. Browns have a ton of rookies and new faces, right down to their kicker. But unless it’s a flood that requires an ark, I don’t think either side holds a distinct advantage. Of course, whoever handles the weather better could.

Mc_Muffin:

Hey Alex,

one thing I’ve been meaning to ask you for a long time: How do you rate the success of a skill position coach from afar? Talking about Pat Meyer of course, but it can be applied for other coaches as well…

Obviously you first think about the success of your players but being a teacher myself I know that sometimes it’s not your fault if you students don’t do what you teach them.

Greetings from Germany

Mc_Muffin

Alex: Hey man! It’s not easy and I’m always extra cautious in those evaluations. First, you have to understand the best you can what they’re trying to teach. Their philosophy, their coaching points. With Meyer, I feel like I have a good feel based on some of the coaching clinics he’s done that are publicly available. I think you look for overall growth, progression, and if mistakes keep happening. One-offs are more likely an individual than coaching. Patterns become more reflective of coaching.

I always ask and feel the main goal of any coach is this: is he putting players in positions to succeed? If he is, then he’s doing his job. If he isn’t, then he’s not. Answering that question can be complicated and hazy but that’s the lens I look through.

A. Silva:

Hi, Alex, hope u doin ok

Do you think Joe Flacco is going to torch us again just like this past season???

Alex: I wish I had that crystal ball. The good news is he’s not coming off the bench like the Colts game. Pittsburgh is preparing for Flacco instead of a quarterback much different than him. The downside is it’ll be on a short week and on the road. That hasn’t been friendly to Pittsburgh.

I’m less concerned about Flacco doing the torching and him playing just well enough to give Chase and Higgins chances to make plays. Those are two guys capable of doing the “torching.”

J Jones: What’s up, Alex. Looks like ARod was controlling the offense more pre-snap against Minn than in previous weeks. Is that accurate, and if so that can only be a positive, right?

Alex: Hard to say if it was “more.” He’s seemingly had a lot of control this whole season. Which isn’t a bad thing. Lean on his vet experience at the line. But against all the Vikings can throw at you, yes, it’s good that Rodgers is getting the team out of bad situations and into the right calls. I welcome that every game.

Black and gold mafia:

AK,

I know the draft is several months away. That being said, I’m sure you are like the rest of Steelers Nation and have had an eye on next year’s quarterback class.

Knowing there hasn’t been enough time to do a deep dive has there been anyone that you’ve watched that has your interest peaked from seeing them live?

Alex: I really haven’t had much of a chance to watch beyond causally. Just hard to do in-season. I can tell you Drew Allar isn’t the guy. Had that feeling a year ago and certainly feel that way now. Too many Daniel Jones vibes…at least the Giants’ version. Too erratic and up and down to trust him as the “guy.”

KShahPE: Do you think the Steelers are happy to have their defense on the field for more plays than the offense? That’s seen as a negative, but when the QB is in his 40s, being on the sideline isn’t a bad deal. Or should I take my tin foil hat off?

Alex: Ha, I think you have it on a little too tight. I can’t think of any offense that wants to be on the field less. Unless it’s because they’re consistently hitting 80-yard scores like Metcalf’s big play. Get the offense out there to extend drive, score more, and keep this defense fresh in-game and late in the season. They’re on the field way too much. Which is partially on the offense and the defense. TOP is a team stat.

David Shoff: Alex, I’m sorry so late. Do you think the Steelers have been helping Jones out much with chips and doubles? I really haven’t seen that much of it and was hoping for more.

Alex: Nah David, you’re right on time! There hasn’t been a ton of help in that form. The best form of “help” has been Aaron Rodgers getting the ball out in 2.52 seconds, fastest in the NFL. That’ll make life easy on an offensive line. But with the schedule ahead, Garrett, Hendrickson, Parsons/Gary, Jones is going to need some help. No question.

BananasFoster: AK- do you think Omar gets aggressive at the trade deadline, given the AFC North crown and a home playoff game are a distinct possibility given the Ravens horrid start and the Burrow-less Bengals. I don’t even acknowledge the Brownies. Perhaps a WR, D or O line depth?

Alex: Landscape could change but no, I don’t expect it. Khan wants to hold his draft capital for next season. Not just for a possible QB trade up but to infuse youth into an old roster.

You always talk and listen and explore but unless Austin is going to miss a bunch of time, I don’t see him making a move. Or if more injuries strike ahead of the Week 9 deadline. They’ve liked their depth and roster from the beginning, staying in-house at cutdowns (no trades, claims, all 17 of their own added to the initial practice squad) is proof of that.