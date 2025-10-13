Arthur Smith Tabbed As Titans’ Potential Next Head Coach

The Tennessee Titans’ Brian Callahan became the NFL’s first head coach of 2025 to be fired, dismissed after an abysmal two seasons with the team. The search for his replacement is already beginning and by the time formal interviews take place in January, Pittsburgh Steelers OC Arthur Smith could be a candidate.

The Nashville Tennessean’s Nick Suss compiled a list of 23 potential candidates to replace Callahan. Each name was speculative and dot-connecting rather than reporting. Smith’s name is among the group and it’s not hard to see why.

“The candidate Titans fans and ownership are most familiar with, Smith, 43, worked for the Titans from 2011 to 2020. He guided some of the most successful offenses in team history as coordinator in 2019 and 2020 before heading to the Atlanta Falcons as their head coach for three underwhelming seasons (21-30). He has bounced back well in his first year in Pittsburgh and could represent the kind of return to former glory Titans fans want to see.”

The Strunk family still owns the Titans and knows Smith well. Smith was brought up on Tennessee’s coaching staff, hired as a defensive quality control coach in 2011. He climbed the ranks to become the offensive line coach in 2013 and offensive coordinator in 2019. While the OC, he led Tennessee’s offense to two successful seasons. The Titans ranked top 10 in scoring both years, top five in 2020, and made the playoffs each season. In 2019, the Titans led 17-7 in the AFC Championship Game before blowing the lead to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith left after the 2020 season to become the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach. Three unsuccessful seasons there led to his firing and becoming Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator in 2024.

Even during his brief Pittsburgh tenure, Smith has drawn head coach interest. The New York Jets and Chicago Bears interviewed him this offseason, though Smith lost out to Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson, respectively. The North Carolina Tar Heels pursued Smith to replace Mack Brown. Smith turned his alma mater down, telling reporters he wanted to wait for the perfect situation before considering another head coaching job.

“Love it here in Pittsburgh,” Smith said last November in response to the media reports. “Probably different mindset than I was five, four years ago, where any head job, I probably would’ve walked there and take it. Now, my perspective’s different. And when you got something good like I got here in Pittsburgh right now. Family loves it here. I like the working environment. Love being a Steeler.”

Smith is slated to speak to the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference.

The Tar Heels job could become open again if Bill Belichick is fired after a disastrous start in Chapel Hill. But the Titans job will definitely be open. Smith’s ties to the franchise, his offensive background, and development of quarterbacks all work in his favor. In Tennessee, he revived Ryan Tannehill’s career. In Pittsburgh, he got more out of Justin Fields than any other coach has. Fields’ struggles in New York highlight that all the more. Smith is a Memphis native with head coaching experience, and he fits the Mike Vrabel leader-and-culture mode the Titans could covet if they realize firing Vrabel was a mistake.

Would Smith have interest in the Titans opening? Or, like with North Carolina, would he turn down the chance? That question won’t be answered for months, leaving plenty of time for speculation until the Titans job is filled.