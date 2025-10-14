Arthur Smith Sees Key Change In Darnell Washington

Darnell Washington is the biggest kid on the block. But in the NFL, size alone doesn’t make for a winner. Technique goes a long way and when that gets combined with Washington’s physical traits, you get one of the league’s best blocking tight ends.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith talked about Washington growing beyond where he tips the scales.

“It’s just not about brute force,” Smith said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski of what it takes to succeed at the NFL level.

Smith credited Washington for improving his footwork and hand placement to become a fierce run blocker.

Steelers OC Arthur Smith says Darnell Washington has ascended via improved in the subtleties.

"Footwork, hand placement. Sometimes when you're the biggest and strongest guy out there in high school and college… (in the NFL) sometimes it's just not about brute force (anymore)." — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 14, 2025

It’s a point we’ve noted over the years. Washington’s snap timing greatly improved from his rookie to sophomore season. Becoming more efficient with things like footwork help get off the line quicker. Having the size doesn’t matter if defenders can simply run around you.

One key area for TE Darnell Washington to work on. Snap timing. Get it's a road game, tough environment, but he's too often slow off the ball. Can't wash Smith down here, Harris has nowhere to go. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i5ppgJ7Va6 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 20, 2023

Even at Georgia, Washington could get away with his size. Many of the defenders he faced did not make it to the pros. In the NFL, everyone is big and strong and physical. Technique becomes the difference in outcome.

Pittsburgh’s leaned on Washington as a critical piece of its revived running game. The Steelers have run for 231 yards over their last two games after rushing for only 189 yards over the first three games. Washington’s played about 85 percent of their offensive snaps over the past two weeks after seeing less than half the snaps in Weeks 1-3. In mid-September, we wrote Smith must “go to Washington” and the Steelers have. Tackle-eligible Spencer Anderson has also been a key component, logging 36 snaps over the past two games.

Smith thinks both guys should get more credit.

“It’s unique… it’s good to see…” Arthur Smith on Darnell Washington, also Spencer Anderson, and what they’ve been able to do up front these last two games. “These guys don’t get enough credit for what they’re asked to do…” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/SaN8xfCvko — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) October 14, 2025

Often, the big guys up front don’t get the credit that’s due. But the team knows their value and could continue to lean on them Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals’ four-man front. If stud DE Trey Hendrickson sits out due to hip injury, the Steelers might further their success up front and ride it to a 5-1 record nearing the halfway point of the regular season.