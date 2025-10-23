Arthur Smith And The Steelers Are Still Spreading The Love – And Could Set A Record

In his second year with the team, offensive coordinator Arthur Smith truly made the offense his own. The usage of tight ends. The zone running scheme. The absence of receiver production beyond the starters. He’s also spreading the love. Eleven months ago, we noted Smith was spreading the love and wealth in the passing game. At the time, seven different players caught a touchdown. The Steelers finished the year with nine.

Through just six games of 2025, that mark has nearly been matched. Eight different Steelers have found the end zone: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Ben Skowronek, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, Jonnu Smith, and Jaylen Warren.

Of course, much stronger quarterback play has much to do with that. Aaron Rodgers has 14 touchdowns this year, more than Kenny Pickett registered in his entire Steelers career. Still, this kind of distribution was nearly unheard of even during the Ben Roethlisberger era. In the Steelers’ history, only once has Pittsburgh had more players with receiving touchdowns over its first six games than the eight this year. In 2016, Pittsburgh had nine.

In the Mike Tomlin era, here are the yearly results:

Year Steelers w/ REC TD (First 6 Games) 2025 8 2024 4 2023 3 2022 3 2021 4 2020 5 2019 4 2018 6 2017 4 2016 9 2015 5 2014 4 2013 5 2012 4 2011 5 2010 3 2009 7 2008 5 2007 5

It’s a core principle of Smith’s offense—one he’s on record talking about—to make every player feel like they could get the ball on any play. It’s also part of Rodgers’ philosophy and talent. With his football IQ and increased mobility to extend the play more often and more effectively than he was at the beginning of the season, everyone is getting involved.

Who could score next? Despite being just one reception behind Metcalf for the team lead, RB Kenneth Gainwell doesn’t have a receiving score. Of those eight who have, only three are receivers. Roman Wilson is looking for his first NFL score. A trade deadline deal could usher a new name into the lineup, too.

Could Pittsburgh finish the season with a new record? Over the course of an entire year, the most Steelers with a receiving touchdown is set. A mark set in 2017: Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Martavis Bryant, Jesse James, Le’Veon Bell, Vance McDonald, Eli Rogers, Xavier Grimble, Justin Hunter, and Roosevelt Nix. With over half the season to go, the Steelers need two to tie and three to break the record. I like their odds.