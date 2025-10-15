Arthur Smith Among Betting Favorites To Become Titans’ Next Head Coach

Arthur Smith might not see a third year with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not out of getting fired but for a return to the head-coaching ranks. With the Tennessee Titans searching for Brian Callahan’s replacement after the regular season ends, Smith is among the favorites to succeed him. Per DraftKings, Smith has the second-best odds of becoming the Titans’ next head coach.

Smith trails only Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Nagy is +400 while Smith is +500.

It’s easy to connect the dots, and several reporters already have. Smith spent a decade with Tennessee, first as a low-level assistant in 2011 before climbing the ranks to become the team’s offensive coordinator in 2019. Smith survived multiple coaching staff changes, a testament to how highly he was thought of in that building. After taking over the play calling, Smith shined. Tennessee’s offense ranked top 10 both seasons he was its OC, QB Ryan Tannehill went from Miami first-round bust to Comeback Player of the Year, and in 2019, the Titans made the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2002.

Smith left the team in 2021 after being hired as the Atlanta Falcons’ head coach. He lasted three seasons before being fired and hired as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator in 2024.

After striking out with a first-time “offensive guru” in Callahan, it’s logical for Tennessee to look for a more-established name. Firing Mike Vrabel was a mistake and bringing in Smith would be an attempt to have the same traits. An old-school, run-heavy coach who can command leadership, respect, and create a culture sorely missing in Tennessee. Smith still has close ties to ownership, which will be heavily involved in the Titans’ coaching search if not outright making the final call.

Others listed among the favorites include Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, former head coach Mike McCarthy, and Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady. Tennessee won’t begin its coaching search in earnest until the regular season ends in January. It won’t be surprising if Smith gets an interview and becomes a finalist for the job. If he takes it, it’ll leave Pittsburgh needing its third full-time offensive coordinator since 2023.