Art Rooney Jr. Advances In Contributors Category For Hall Of Fame’s Class Of 2026

It’s been a busy week for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a number of former players and coaches have advanced one step closer to enshrinement in the Class of 2026.
That now includes contributors, too.
Steelers Vice President Art Rooney Jr. is among 21 contributors who advanced Friday in the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026 selection process.
Earlier this week former Steelers defensive end L.C. Greenwood and former head coach Buddy Parker advanced in the Senior player and Coach categories for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026.
A member of the Steelers’ Board of Directors, Rooney Jr. has been with the organization dating back to the 1961 season. He was in the team’s scouting department from 1964 through 1986 and was inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor as a member of the Class of 2018.
While in the scouting department, Rooney was a key cog for the Steelers, working with the likes of Bill Nunn and head coach Chuck Noll to help build the Steelers’ dynasty in the 1970s. He was the team’s scouting director from 1965 through 1986 before stepping aside.
After advancing from the 32 nominees to the top 20, Rooney has another step to take, awaiting the voting from the contributors committee to narrow the field down to nine semifinalists, which will be announced in early November. From there, the committee will vote for one finalist to be part of the Class of 2026.
Other notable contributors who advanced Friday include: K.S. “Bud Adams”, Roone Arledge, Howard Cosell, Amy Trask, John Facenda, Robert Kraft, Virginia McCaskey, and John McVay.