Are Steelers In Driver’s Seat For AFC North Title?

Are the Steelers in the driver’s seat for the AFC North title?

Entering their bye, the Steelers have an outright lead in the AFC North and two rivals with serious quarterback concerns. The Bengals are in freefall after losing Joe Burrow for most of the year, and the Browns is the Browns. The Ravens, meanwhile, are in sorry shape, sitting at 1-3. The defense is in shambles, both performance- and personnel-wise, and Lamar Jackson is ailing.

But a lot of things can happen over the next few months. The Steelers seemed in good position to make a run at the AFC North title last year before falling apart. Does this roster stand a better chance of keeping it together than last year’s? Without knowing how injuries will unfold, that’s impossible to say, of course.

It’s reasonable to suggest the Steelers have a more favorable AFC North to go up against than last year, though. Last year, the Ravens went 12-5, but already have three losses this year. Granted, they started 0-2 in 2024 and finished 12-3 the rest of the way. But 11-6, or even 10-5, might be enough to win the division at this rate.

The Steelers usually manage to at least split with the Ravens, which should help significantly if they can duplicate that feat. Especially if it’s the first game, since they could potentially play for the AFC North crown in Week 18.

Will the Bengals or Browns still be relevant by then? Although he did better in a previous stint, backup QB Jake Browning looks disastrous for Cincinnati. If they want to stay afloat, they may have to pull a trade for somebody like Russell Wilson. But like the Ravens, they also have to resolve debilitating issues on defense first.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are sitting pretty in the AFC North right now, though they haven’t played division games yet. If they can build up enough of a cushion, that shouldn’t be too much of a concern. Following a week in which they won and everyone else in the division lost, it’s easy to be optimistic.

On paper, this does look like a Steelers team that can win in a weakened AFC North. The Ravens can still score points, but they have allowed 37-plus points three times in four games. The Browns have a defense, but their season-high in points scored is 17. The Bengals don’t look like they can do much of anything without Burrow, and even last year with him, they went 9-8.

