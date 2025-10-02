Announcers For Steelers-Browns Week 6 Game Revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their bye week but when they return in Week 6, they’ll face the Cleveland Browns. CBS Sports PR announced Thursday on Twitter that Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt will be in the booth for the renewal of the turnpike rivalry with Evan Washburn reporting from the sidelines.

That marks the third game already this season that Eagle and Watt will call a Steelers game. They were already the broadcast team for Steelers’ Week 1 and Week 3 games. They’ve been good luck, too. The Steelers are 2-0 in games with Eagle and Watt on the call this season.

Watt is relatively new to the broadcast game, but he’s got a strong connection to the Steelers. While he didn’t play for them during his legendary career, both of his brothers did. Derek Watt was with the Steelers from 2020-2022, while T.J. Watt has been with them since 2017.

While Watt has tried to be unbiased when calling his brother’s games, it makes for a fun addition to the presentation. In the two Steelers games that he’s called so far, he’s done a solid job, adding interesting commentary.

Meanwhile, Eagle is the veteran of the two. He’s been an announcer for decades, and many fans will likely recognize his voice. Eagle has called plenty of Steelers games in recent years.

Watt and Eagles should get a fun matchup to call in Week 6, too. While the Browns are in the AFC North basement once again, they’ve been more competitive against the Steelers in recent years. The longtime rivals have split their series the last three seasons.

The Browns are in the midst of a quarterback change. They’re benching veteran Joe Flacco for rookie Dillon Gabriel against the Vikings this week. Perhaps he’ll give them a spark, or maybe he won’t even get a second start the following week.

We’ll see what the game’s outlook is once it draws closer. The Steelers played a great game in Week 4, so hopefully, they can carry that momentum through the bye week and into their game against the Browns.