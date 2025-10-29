Analysts Give Steelers Passing Grade For Kyle Dugger Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers shored up their safety room on Tuesday night by reportedly acquiring veteran S Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots. Dugger was once a key part of New England’s defense, but with a new staff, his role was minimized in 2025, and the Patriots had been looking for a trade partner dating back to the beginning of the season. With DeShon Elliott injured, the Steelers moved quickly to add Dugger, a move that’s gotten a tepid reaction from analysts. ESPN’s Seth Walder gave the Steelers a B for the trade that sent Dugger and a 2026 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh for a 2026 sixth-round pick, and his grade was the highest the Steelers received from a major outlet.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe gave the trade a C+, although that was before news broke that Dugger’s contract had been reworked to send him to Pittsburgh, while SI’s Gilberto Manzano gave the Steelers a B-.

Walder believes it was “worth it” for the Steelers to acquire Dugger, especially given that it didn’t cost much draft capital and that the Patriots took on some of his salary.

“Between that, Pittsburgh’s need and Dugger’s past high-level play, I think it’s worth it for the Steelers to make this move — especially since it didn’t cost them much draft capital,” Walder wrote. “This is a secondary that has had a rough past two games (losses to the Bengals and Packers), so getting safety help can’t hurt.”

Howe dinged Dugger for a lack of recent splash plays and his unnatural fit in New England’s new scheme but praised his athleticism and hitting. His grade is a little bit of a misnomer because he writes that the Steelers would owe Dugger future money if they decide to keep him, which we now understand isn’t the case. Still, the Steelers would like to get more splash from Dugger and more overall for a defense that hasn’t had a takeaway since Week 4.

It won’t be Dugger’s main job, and if he can help improve Pittsburgh’s open-field tackling, it’s a win, but having a safety capable of providing splash is never a bad thing.

Manzano’s B- is rooted in his belief that the Steelers shouldn’t be buying and should instead sell off parts of their underwhelming defense.

“If Dugger can be a do-it-all playmaker, maybe that will wake up the pass rush, which could mask the secondary’s issues. Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay haven’t worked out in their first seasons as cornerbacks for the Steelers. Still, it might not be a bad idea for the Steelers to take the Patriots’ approach and ship out some of their struggling defenders while tinkering with their personnel, especially at cornerback,” he wrote.

The Steelers are never going to be a team that gives up on two high-profile acquisitions by trading them midseason, and they’re also never going to admit defeat in a season when they’re 4-3 and lead the division. While the defense has by no means been good and his idea isn’t horrible, it’s just not something the Steelers would ever do.

Dugger is likely going to be one of the better secondary pieces moved ahead of the deadline, and the Steelers are hoping that he can help fill some of the void left by Elliott’s injury and get the defense back on track. Given the price to acquire Dugger, it won’t take a lot for the trade to be considered a win.