Analysts Aren’t Buying What Aaron Rodgers Is Selling: ‘One Of The Most Petty And Spiteful People’

Aaron Rodgers says facing the Green Bay Packers isn’t about revenge. A trio of NFL analysts aren’t buying it. Reacting to Rodgers’ Wednesday comments about facing his original team, with which he spent nearly two decades and won the only Super Bowl of his career, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, and Ryan Clark pushed back on Rodgers’ mellow tones.

“No. It’s one of the most petty and spiteful people that we’ve had coming through the NFL in two decades,” Orlovsky said Thursday on First Take when asked if he believes Rodgers. “This guy holds grudges and it’s been one of the reasons why he had the career that he had.”

Orlovsky’s comments are coming in hot. But it’s also clear Rodgers plays with the ultimate chip on his shoulder. The desire to prove the outside world incorrect. To right the wrongs, set the record straight, and, when criticized, push back against the media. Orlovsky’s words are aggressive but they point to fueling Rodgers to a Hall of Fame career as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Arguably a top-10 player at his position.

Explaining his feelings Wednesday, Rodgers showed his love and appreciation for the Packers’ organization. A much different feeling than he had for the New York Jets. Rodgers also noted that Sunday’s game taking place in Pittsburgh and not Green Bay inherently makes it less emotional. It’s not a “return” to his former stomping grounds. As Rodgers and even Packers HC Matt LaFleur pointed out, most of Rodgers’ teammates in Green Bay have moved on. Except, of course, LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst, two key men in the Packers drafting QB Jordan Love and trading Rodgers years later.

Leading Kimes to think Rodgers is full of it.

“Come on, gimme a break,” she said. “Aaron Rodgers, he’s been this way his entire career. Lest we forget the Packers drafted his successor. While he was in his prime, he responded by putting up the best seasons of his career. Those MVPs, this is just what fuels him.”

Like Orlovsky, Kimes made clear her comments weren’t made negatively toward Rodgers. Athletes are motivated for all kinds of reasons and proving someone wrong, even within the organization, is often one of them. Green Bay certainly wasn’t unhappy when Rodgers responded by winning MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. His 2020 campaign with 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions is one of the greatest single seasons in NFL history.

“His entire career has been about revenge,” Clark said. “His entire career has been lived in a permanent state of pettiness. And that’s part of what makes him great.”

Rodgers’ downplaying the revenge angle Sunday may be half true. There doesn’t seem to be intense animosity toward Green Bay. Perhaps playing in Pittsburgh, a similar town with a long history, made him appreciate Green Bay even more. Especially juxtaposed to New York. But Rodgers is a competitor and being able to beat the team that traded him is undoubtedly a motivating factor. Rodgers has done well to take the media spotlight off him as much as possible or, at least, not fan the flames even more for the news cycle.