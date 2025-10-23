Analyst Thinks Trading For Jets RB Breece Hall Would Make Steelers AFC North ‘Favorite’

For years, Najee Harris held down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting running back spot. However, this offseason, they let him leave in free agency. While Jaylen Warren looked poised to take over for Harris, the Steelers also added Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson. They’ve operated under more of a running-back-by-committee approach so far this season, but analyst Emory Hunt believes Pittsburgh should consider trading for New York Jets running back Breece Hall.

“I think this would make the Steelers the favorite in the AFC North,” Hunt said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “When you look at what Breece Hall is, he’s a combination of what they have in Kaleb Johnson and also Kenneth Gainwell, with a little bit of Jaylen Warren, because he’s a combination of all three.

“He’s explosive, he can catch the ball out of the backfield, he has great vision, good footwork, and he’s a home run threat. It really balances out the offense.”

Hall was a second-round pick by the Jets in 2022. During his short time in the league, he’s been a solid player. In 2023, he ran for almost 1,000 yards, and last year, he put up 876 rushing yards.

Hall looks like he’s got more potential to unlock, too. He’s on his way to another decent season this year as well. In seven games, Hall carried the ball 99 times for 448 yards. Therefore, he could be worth taking a swing on for an offense with backfield issues.

However, the Steelers might not be the best fit for Hall. It’s true that they don’t have a star running back, but they’ve gotten good production from the group they have. While Johnson hasn’t done much yet, Warren and Gainwell have both had good performances at times this season.

The Steelers’ run game started slow this season, but it’s picked up. In Week 4, Gainwell ran for almost 100 yards. Last week Warren ran for 127 yards. The Steelers’ run game is heating up, so it doesn’t make much sense for them to trade for a running back.

Still, if they wanted to upgrade at that spot, Hall would make sense. The Jets are 0-7, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them trade some of their players for draft capital. Hall is familiar with Aaron Rodgers, too. The two were teammates in 2023 and 2024, and Hall still speaks highly of Rodgers.

Maybe if the Steelers’ rushing attack takes a step back in the next week or two, trading for Hall would make more sense. However, at the moment, they’re better served trying to upgrade at other positions, like wide receiver.