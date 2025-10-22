Analyst: Ravens Will ‘Easily’ Win AFC North Over Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to take a commanding lead on the AFC North last Thursday. However, their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals now leaves them just one game ahead in the win column. Despite the Bengals closing in on them, Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab thinks the Steelers should really be worried about the Baltimore Ravens instead.

“The Ravens are going to beat the Steelers in that division,” Schwab said Tuesday on Yahoo Sports Daily. “Easily, easily. The Ravens are gonna win on Sunday, the Steelers are gonna lose to the Packers. I think all of us would predict that. Then they’re only two games behind the Steelers. They play the Steelers twice, they’re going to beat the Steelers. What are the Steelers gonna do when they play good quarterbacks? Like that defense is not good, it’s in trouble. Not only do the Ravens win that division, I don’t even think they’re gonna be sweating it.”

It seems the Steelers’ loss last Thursday has earned them some doubters. It’s for good reason, as Schwab is not wrong that the defense looked bad in Cincinnati. However, the Ravens have plenty of problems to fix as well before they can go on a run.

Sitting at 1-5, it’s going to be quite an uphill battle. Lamar Jackson is on the verge of returning, but even when he does the Ravens have no room for error. If they were to win out, they’d finish 12-5. That means the Ravens can really only lose one or two more as the season winds down if they’re going to top the Steelers, who are three wins ahead.

That’s a tough predicament for any team to be in. And reports out of the Ravens’ locker room suggest they might not be in the best mindset to go on the type of run they will need to in order to secure the division.

Yet, this doesn’t mean it’s impossible for the Steelers to squander this lead. They lost a multiple-game lead to the Ravens last year, who won the division on the final week of the regular season. Steelers fans wanted to believe this team was better than the last few years, but its loss to Cincinnati, another trap game to a divisional opponent, halts that confidence for now.

At 4-2, the Steelers are up by three in the win column. The Steelers and Ravens still play each other twice, in Weeks 14 and 18. So the Ravens could get two games back there and would need to make up another at some other point during the year. However, that means they’re going to have to play flawless football for the rest of the season. The division should look much clearer after these two face off in Week 14.