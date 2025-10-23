Analyst Proposes Realistic Steelers Trade With Raiders

Time will tell if the Pittsburgh Steelers make a trade deadline deal to pick up a wide receiver. One analyst isn’t afraid to share his suggestion. CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan offered a trade proposal that would send Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers to the Steelers.

Here’s the outline of his deal.

Steelers Receive:

WR Jakobi Meyers

Raiders Receive:

2026 5th Round Pick

“This is not surprising because he has been the most outspoken of not wanting to be in Las Vegas. Requesting a trade this offseason, not getting it,” Sullivan said during a segment explaining the proposal.

A free agent after the season, Meyers asked for an extension to bump his pay in line with a hot wide receiver market. The Raiders declined. In response, Meyers asked for a trade that still hasn’t happened. Now sitting at the bottom of the AFC West with playoff hopes already evaporated, the Raiders could look to move Meyers for 2026 draft picks instead of letting him walk for the potential of a 2027 compensatory selection. That could be cancelled out by 2026 free agent signings.

Meyers has been the most popular name in trade rumors. The Steelers, for at least the second year running, have been the easiest dot to connect to a wide receiver.

“There has really been no production outside of DK Metcalf at the wide receiver spot,” Sullivan said. “If you’re Pittsburgh, you’re all-in on 2025 when you brought in Aaron Rodgers.”

Calvin Austin III doesn’t have volume and missed two games with a shoulder injury, but has been impactful when targeted. He’s expected to return Sunday night. He’s averaging nearly 14 yards per catch on his 10 receptions. Two of those grabs have found the end zone, including a clutch go-ahead score to beat the New England Patriots in Week 3. Still, Meyers has a better resume and brings a size/catch radius element that Pittsburgh lacks outside of Metcalf.

In six games with the Raiders, Meyers has caught 29 passes for 329 yards. He missed last Sunday’s game with toe and knee injuries.

“Honestly, I would even consider a fourth-round pick,” Sullivan said. “You have a ton of draft picks in 2026. I would really leverage myself to add to this team in 2025.”

A fifth-round pick seems reasonable, especially considering Pittsburgh traded a fifth-rounder for the lesser Mike Williams a year ago. A fourth might be pushing it, but the Raiders have shown a good poker face, adamant they won’t give up Meyers. Sweetening the pot may be required to make a deal happen. General manager Omar Khan will have to decide if it’s worth it.