An Updated Look At Steelers’ 2026 Competition For Drafting Quarterback

Everybody knows by now that the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class. Team president Art Rooney II, GM Omar Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl have all but admitted as much over the past year. And with another likely late first-round pick, their projected haul of 12 draft selections gives them the ammo to trade up and get their guy.

Today, I wanted to take an updated look at the Steelers’ potential competition for drafting quarterbacks in the first round. I did this exercise in May, but there is more information to work with now. Some teams have better QB situations than expected, like Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, while others very clearly need to make a change next offseason.

While the 2026 QB class was highly touted entering the NCAA season, the top prospects haven’t exactly been lighting the world on fire with their play. There might be fewer first-round prospects to go around than initially anticipated. That’s not good news for the Steelers.

Here are some of the biggest draft contenders at quarterback next year, the draft capital they currently have access to, and their record through the first month of the season.

NEW YORK JETS

Projected Picks: 9

First-Round Picks: 1

Current Record: 0-4



There was a chance for the Justin Fields experiment to work out in New York, but he did not pick up where he left off with the Steelers. An 0-4 record with a new coaching regime doesn’t bode well for his longevity in New York. The Jets look like they will have a top-five pick, which is good for them considering they only have three projected picks in the top 150.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Projected Picks: 5

First-Round Picks: 1

Current Record: 0-4

They drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, so there’s a chance he takes over late in the season and shows them enough to hold off on drafting a quarterback. But the fact that he couldn’t beat out Spencer Rattler, who has led them to an 0-4 start, isn’t a good sign. Kellen Moore is probably going to look for his franchise quarterback if he has a top-five pick. They might even have No. 1 overall at this rate.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Projected Picks: 9

First-Round Picks: 1

Current Record: 1-3

The Dolphins paid Tua Tagavailoa last offseason, but they could be headed for a new coaching regime and an abysmal record this season. If they are picking near the top of the draft, they may be tempted to rip off the band-aid. Tagovailoa is already two or three concussions past the point of concern. They also have seven projected picks in the top 150, so they can easily move up if needed. I didn’t have them on my list in May, but it’s starting to feel possible now.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Projected Picks: 10

First-Round Picks: 2

Current Record: 1-3

The Browns drafted two quarterbacks in 2024, so maybe it’s too early to include them on this list. Dillon Gabriel is getting his first start this weekend, and they still have Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings. The best-case scenario for the Steelers is one of them shows enough to take the Browns out of the market for a quarterback. The less competition, the better. The problem is they have two first-round picks at the moment and a bad record to start the season. They could get a quarterback and still be able to get another impact player. They have seven projected picks in the top 150.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Projected Picks: 8

First-Round Picks: 1

Current Record: 1-3



Geno Smith isn’t cutting it, and Tom Brady’s meddling in the ownership group is sure to push the team toward its next big thing at quarterback. The Raiders are trending toward a top pick and have five projected picks in the top 150. They are firmly on the QB radar.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Projected Picks: 10

First-Round Picks: 2

Current Record: 3-2

Matthew Stafford isn’t getting any younger. The Rams look like a team that can make the playoffs, so they should have a later pick. The only problem is they also have Atlanta’s first-rounder. With two first-round picks and five projected picks in the top 150, they are positioned to draft Stafford’s successor, even if he’s not quite ready to step away after 2025.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Projected Picks: 9

First-Round Picks: 1

Current Record: 2-2

The Vikings probably shouldn’t be on this list, but crazier things have happened. J.J. McCarthy is injured again and wasn’t instilling much confidence while he was healthy and in the lineup. They are probably more of a candidate to sign a veteran to compete with McCarthy than they are to replace him with a draft pick, but you never know. That roster is competitive otherwise, and it’d be a shame to waste it on a struggling first-round pick that may never pan out. They have five projected picks in the top 150.