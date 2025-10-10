Amid Injuries, Undrafted WR Ke’Shawn Williams ‘Relished’ Extra Reps With Aaron Rodgers

“Next man up” is a phrase that gets uttered in every NFL locker room when it comes to the unfortunate reality of injuries. But there is a downstream effect beyond just the top backup getting starting reps. It also creates an opportunity for practice squad players to get more meaningful reps when they would normally just be on the scout team. Such is the case for undrafted rookie WR Ke’Shawn Williams right now with Calvin Austin III injured.

“Undrafted rookie WR Ke’Shawn Williams said he’s felt like he’s improved over the summer and early regular season and that he’s relished the practice reps he’s gotten this week with Aaron Rodgers what with Calvin Austin down,” TribLive’s Chris Adamski paraphrased from Williams’ media availability today.

Reporters aren’t allowed to discuss specifics of what happens at practice during the season so they don’t tip strategy or personnel decisions. But sometimes you can read between the lines. Why else would they be interviewing Williams for the first time since camp right now? And why would he be mentioning practice reps with Aaron Rodgers if he wasn’t slightly more involved at practice than expected?

It’s hard to say what is going on at practice, but could Williams be a practice squad elevation on Saturday? That seems possible. With Austin out, Scotty Miller will be the Steelers’ primary punt returner. But that’s a role that Williams filled for them during the preseason, and he can provide additional depth at receiver as well.

Williams played 59 offensive snaps in the preseason with 19 in the slot and 40 out wide. He also logged 15 snaps on the punt return unit and nine on punt coverage as a gunner. He caught four passes for 86 yards in the preseason, including a beautiful 50-50 ball touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ke'Shawn Williams turned a 50-50 ball into a TD ‼️ Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/P31GlibXzr — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2025

Keep an eye out for Williams as a possible elevation on Saturday while Austin continues to work his way back from injury. If nothing else, he is getting valuable reps with Aaron Rodgers that can help in his development to contribute later down the road.