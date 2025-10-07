Alex Highsmith Can’t Wait To ‘Build On’ Steelers’ 3-OLB Package When He Returns

Alex Highsmith is among the injured Steelers hastening toward a return, and with him a return of the 3-OLB package. With Nick Herbig’s steady rise the past two-plus years, the coaches realize they can’t keep him off the field. But they can’t really put Highsmith or T.J. Watt on the bench for very long, either, so a compromise of putting all three on the field together emerged to add more pass-rush firepower in key situations.

“It’s a great package that we have”, Highsmith said of the 3-OLB package, via Teresa Varley for the Steelers’ website. “We did it some last year. And I think when all three of us are out there, we can make splash plays. We did that last year, so I’m just looking forward to seeing how we continue to build on that, whether it’s switching around, different positions and whatnot”.

The Steelers have used the 3-OLB package this year but obviously couldn’t do it much given that Highsmith went down with an injury in Week 2 and Herbig missed the season opener. So far, they’ve only had all three healthy for about half a game.

Without Highsmith the past two games, however, the Steelers have managed to generate pressure. They have racked up 11 sacks in that time, with Herbig producing 2.5 of them himself. He also forced an intentional grounding penalty that would otherwise have been a sack. It’s because of play like that that the Steelers believe the 3-OLB package is a must for them.

Of course, one can’t use the package recklessly, or it will lose its potency. Having three edge rushers on the field also makes it more predictable, though the Steelers do drop them, too. They used to drop them a lot more than they do now, but if the Steelers use the 3-OLB package more, they will probably increase that to make the offense think more.

Right now, it’s unclear if Alex Highsmith will definitely return this week. They haven’t had an “official” practice yet that requires an injury report, though Highsmith seems relatively optimistic about his ability to play. And DC Teryl Austin already said they are going to break out the 3-OLB package once he’s healthy.

Given the Steelers’ lack of clarity at inside linebacker next to Patrick Queen, it only makes more sense to exploit the potential of the 3-OLB package. If Payton Wilson is their primary coverage ‘backer and Cole Holcomb plays the run, then Herbig can be the rusher. Of course, it can’t be that clear-cut, either.

Given the pass-rushing role they’re already on, though, it’s just another arrow to put in their quiver. The Steelers could have still run the 3-OLB package with Jack Sawyer, if they wanted to. But having Nick Herbig as your third option is the asset that puts it over the edge. And once Alex Highsmith returns, they can finally see how effective it can be. Even going back to last year, they’ve had a hard time keeping all three healthy simultaneously.