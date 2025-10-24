‘Have To Be Licking Your Chops’ If You’re Jordan Love, Former NFL WR Says Of Steelers’ Secondary

Rather than one of their biggest strengths, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been a weakness. It’s got a lot of talent, but that hasn’t translated to production. Specifically, the Steelers’ secondary has underwhelmed. They made a lot of changes to that group, but unfortunately, it hasn’t lived up to expectations. The Cincinnati Bengals tore that group apart. Because of that, former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas thinks that Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love should be excited to play the Steelers Sunday night at Acrisure Stadium.

“You better make sure, if you’re Matt LaFleur, that [Love is] protected,” Douglas said Friday on ESPN’s Get Up. “Even though the Pittsburgh Steelers, at times, they’ve struggled rushing the passer, they still have a T.J. Watt, a Nick Herbig, and also other guys that can get after the quarterback.

“If you’re Jordan Love, you say to yourself, ‘I just seen Joe Flacco throw for over 300 yards and multiple touchdowns versus this secondary.’ You have to be licking your chops. I think this is an opportunity for Jordan Love to really thrive versus this secondary.”

This is Love’s third year as the Packers’ starting quarterback, and he’s coming into his own. While not on the same level as his predecessor, Aaron Rodgers, he’s having a solid season. Through six games, Love has thrown for 1,438 yards, and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions. He’s made big plays and protected the football, which is why the Packers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Therefore, the Steelers’ pass defense could have its work cut out for it. Flacco is 40 years old and hasn’t been a high-level starter in a long time, and he dissected Pittsburgh’s secondary. Love is an up-and-coming player with a host of weapons at his disposal. He’ll present an even bigger challenge.

Fortunately for the Steelers, while Love is better than Flacco, the Packers don’t have the upper-end talent at receiver that the Bengals do. It’s hard to find a duo better than Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The Packers have solid wideouts, such as Matthew Golden and Romeo Doubs, but neither of them causes as many problems as Chase or Higgins.

That could result in the Steelers’ secondary not getting torched as badly this week. However, Douglas is likely correct that the Packers plan to test that group. If the Steelers again struggle to defend the pass, then they could be in for a long day.