After Slow Start, Steelers Pouring On The Sacks In Blitzburgh

After a slow start, the Steelers are heating up on defense, among the league leaders in sacks and takeaways. Up to this point, they have needed those splash plays because they have done plenty of bending—and some breaking. However, trends have turned in their favor over the past two weeks. With the return of some starters after the bye, they could hit the ground running.

After producing just three sacks through the season’s first two games, the Steelers have really poured it on. They have 11 over their past two games, vaulting them right up among the league leaders. Were it not for the Broncos’ strong defensive showing, they would be tied for first. Instead, the Steelers share second place at 14 sacks with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. With Denver’s three on Monday night, they now have 15, putting the Steelers one off the league lead entering the bye.

That’s a positive development if they can keep it going. After posting gaudy sack numbers for years, the Steelers’ production has declined in that area. Last season, for example, they only recorded 40 sacks, tied for 16th in the NFL. They did manage 47 the year before, which still ranked outside the top 10. But it’s been four years since they finished among the league leaders, managing just 40 in 2022.

The Steelers went on an incredible run early in T.J. Watt’s career, consistently leading in sacks. Five years in a row, they recorded 52 or more sacks. The five consecutive seasons with 50-plus sacks tied an NFL record, but they’ve barely sniffed the mark since.

This Steelers team looks like it can hit that 50-sacks mark again this season, and the math adds up. With 14 through four games, they are on pace for more than 60 sacks, which would be a team record. Currently, the franchise record is 56 sacks, and they are on pace for 59.5 sacks. Given the slow start and hot follow-up, their current 3.5-sack-per-game average could be sustainable. Of course, a team cannot record half a sack, but we’ll ignore that.

Notably, the Steelers are seeing contributions throughout the defense, including the secondary. Outside of Mike Hilton, the Steelers haven’t gotten many sacks from the back end in recent years. They have one so far this year from DeShon Elliott, but they have been blitzing defensive backs more.

In all, 10 different players have recorded sacks for the Steelers this year, T.J. Watt leading the way with three. Nick Herbig is right behind him with 2.5, and after a strong game on Sunday, Keeanu Benton is in third with 1.5 sacks. That already tops a new career high for a season, as he recorded just one sack in each of his first two seasons.

The #Steelers schemed pressure up so well Sunday. Teryl Austin and Mike Tomlin deserve a ton of credit for it against the #Vikings max protection looks. Great game run inside here, leading to Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig splitting a sack. Badger Bros! pic.twitter.com/gYr1yQf3V1 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 29, 2025

Cam Heyward and rookie Derrick Harmon also have one sack each, representing the defensive line, while rookie OLB Jack Sawyer is also on the sheet. Alex Highsmith recorded a sack in the one game he has played so far, and he’ll have more before the season’s through. Both of the Steelers’ inside linebackers have recorded sacks this year, Patrick Queen getting his on Sunday. He told reporters after the game the blitz wasn’t on for that play, but he gambled—and won.