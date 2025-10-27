AFC North Week 8 Standings Update: Steelers Waste Another Opportunity To Solidify Division Lead

Last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals prevented the Pittsburgh Steelers from adding to their clear AFC North lead. Ahead of the Steelers’ Sunday night game against the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers got good and bad news. The good news is the Cincinnati Bengals botched things against the New York Jets, blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, failing to take advantage of the Week 7 win over the Steelers.

But then, the Steelers failed to take advantage of the opportunity on Sunday Night Football, blowing a two-score halftime lead in a 35-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Through Week 8, here are the updated AFC North standings:

1. Pittsburgh Steelers: 4-3

2. Cincinnati Bengals: 3-5

3. Baltimore Ravens: 2-5

4. Cleveland Browns: 2-6

The Ravens notched a desperately needed win over the Houston Texans. Even without QB Lamar Jackson, whose injury report status could be punished by the NFL, Baltimore took down the Chicago Bears 30-16. With the win, the Ravens are 2-5 on the season.

Turning to QB Tyler Huntley after a winless stint with Cooper Rush, the Ravens found life. Starting RB Derrick Henry found his groove with a pair of touchdowns, including the game-clinching score late in the fourth quarter. Huntley played a solid game, throwing one touchdown and routinely finding WR Zay Flowers early and often. A close game at halftime, the Ravens poured it on in the final two frames.

ANOTHER ONE FOR KING HENRY!!!! Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/mApxl6kTE4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 26, 2025

Baltimore’s defense, far healthier than early in the season, splashed cold water on QB Caleb Williams and the Bears’ four-game winning streak. Williams was held without a touchdown and threw an interception.

The Bengals let a golden opportunity against the previously winless New York Jets slip away, falling 39-38. Leading 24-10 in the half and 31-16 entering the fourth quarter, the Jets stormed back with 23 fourth-quarter points. While QB Justin Fields got the start and played far better than recent weeks, RB Breece Hall threw the game-winning touchdown to rookie TE Mason Taylor in the final minutes.

anyone have this on their bingo card?#NYJvsCIN on CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/LQCiJ0u0Sh — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 26, 2025

Starting in part due to QB Tyrod Taylor being sidelined due to a knee injury, Fields finished 21-of-32 for 244 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He wasn’t sacked once. Cincinnati lost star DE Trey Hendrickson mid-way through the game, leaving its pass rush invisible.

While the Bengals kept their running game spark that began against the Steelers, rushing for 181 yards and three touchdowns against the Jets, New York did what Pittsburgh couldn’t: contain WR Ja’Marr Chase. Chase caught 12 passes but for just 91 yards, zero touchdowns, and a long of 17 yards.

Veteran QB Joe Flacco couldn’t lead a last-second drive, throwing incomplete to WR Andrei Iosivas on fourth down to end the game.

The Cleveland Browns fell to the division basement following a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots. Despite Myles Garrett setting a franchise record with five sacks, the Browns were blown out as the Patriots took control in the second half. The Browns’ 19-point loss is the biggest defeat in which a player recorded five sacks in a game, summing up Garrett’s career: great individually, poor organizationally.

Rookie QB Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Cleveland struggled to generate a running game and lost RB Quinshon Judkins to a shoulder injury. Patriots QB Drake Maye continued his strong play, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He spread the ball around to different receivers, with Kayshon Boutte, Stefon Diggs, and Hunter Henry finding the end zone.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers started fast and had a 16-7 lead at the half thanks to a trio of Chris Boswell field goals and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf. Coming out of the half, though, things fell apart and largely swung on a pair of non-calls on clear penalties, and a pair of injuries to Isaac Seumalo and DeShon Elliott, hindering the Steelers.

Pittsburgh had no answers for Green Bay’s offense and couldn’t stay out of its own way when in possession of the ball, getting behind the sticks and failing to win possession downs.

The Ravens have a short turnaround and will travel to Miami and the Dolphins on Thursday night, a game in which QB Lamar Jackson is expected to play. The Bengals will host the Bears, while the Browns are on a bye. The Steelers will take on the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium.