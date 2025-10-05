AFC North Reporters Unanimously Predict Steelers To Win Division

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the AFC North lead at 3-1 with the rest of the division playing today, and AFC North beat writers from The Athletic unanimously expect the Steelers to keep that division lead. In their weekly AFC North whiparound, Mike DeFabo, Paul Dehner Jr., Jeff Zrebiec and Zac Jackson all expected the Steelers to finish the year on top of the division for the first time since 2020.

DeFabo and Jackson both believe that the Ravens have a chance to regroup and wind up making things difficult on the Steelers, but Zrebiec, Baltimore’s beat writer, wrote that he believes things will “get worse before they get better” in Baltimore. The Ravens are currently decimated by injuries, with QB Lamar Jackson the most notable of a group of injured Ravens that also includes LB Roquan Smith, OT Ronnie Stanley, DT Nnamdi Madubuike and CB Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens could drop to 1-5 with the Steelers going to 5-1, as Zrebiec predicts, with the Steelers having the Browns and Bengals on their schedule after the bye week. While the Steelers have a difficult stretch toward the end of the season, playing the Bills, Ravens and Lions in three straight weeks, that becomes a really tough hole for Baltimore to climb out of if they want to win the division.

The Steelers are certainly the leaders in the clubhouse to win the division, and they’ll have a big opportunity in the coming weeks to put a stranglehold on the AFC North. But they have to keep their foot on the gas. Despite the Ravens’ injury woes and an injury to Joe Burrow, nothing is given in the NFL. If the Steelers start to read some of their own headlines or play down to their competition, the division could be up for grabs.

Before the season, it would’ve seemed unfathomable that the Steelers would be unanimous division favorites among beat writers after four games. The Ravens were thought to be Super Bowl favorites, but injuries have done them no favors. While it hasn’t always been pretty, the Steelers and Aaron Rodgers are off to a 3-1 start, which historically is a good sign.

The team will have to manage a stretch of 13 straight games after their bye this week, but an early break came at the right time for a Steelers team that’s been banged up and should get some key contributors back after the bye. That could wind up being important in their march for a division title.