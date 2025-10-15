‘AFC Might Run Through Pittsburgh’: Mike Florio Believes Steelers Could Capture Number One Seed

It’s still early in the season, but right now, the Pittsburgh Steelers are the number two seed in the AFC. Things will shift as the season progresses. However, the Steelers look like they have a clear path to winning their division. They haven’t won the AFC North since 2020. Mike Florio thinks the Steelers could take it a step further, though.
“AFC might run through Pittsburgh right now,” Florio said recently on his Pro Football Talk podcast. “You never know. Patriots-Steelers AFC Championship. Book it.”
The last time the Steelers were the number one seed in the AFC was 2004. That was Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season, and he led Pittsburgh to a 15-1 record. Funnily enough, the Steelers’ season ended when they met the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. Over 20 years later, Florio thinks the Steelers could be in for a similar season this year.
It would be quite an accomplishment if the Steelers captured the first seed. Many people didn’t think they’d even be a playoff team going into this year, so for them to control the AFC would be quite the jump.
The Steelers only have five games under their belt this season, but they look like they could fight for the number one seed. They’re 4-1 right now, with only the 5-1 Indianapolis Colts above them. The Steelers’ schedule is lined up for them to climb the ladder in the AFC, too.
They still have to play the Colts, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Buffalo Bills, three of the best teams in the conference. If the Steelers win all three games, they’d likely be in contention for the one seed.
That’s easier said than done, though. It’s a long season. Look at how the Steelers finished last season. At one point, they were 10-3. They looked like they’d at least win their division. However, they lost their final four games of the year, falling to the six seed.
Therefore, the Steelers shouldn’t count their chickens before they hatch. Even if they have a chance at being the top team in the AFC, until that race is over, nothing is set in stone. If they do capture the one seed and get a bye in the first round of the playoffs, that would go a long way towards helping their Super Bowl chances. It’s still early, but the Steelers have a chance.