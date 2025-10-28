Adam Schefter ‘Would Bet’ Patriots S Kyle Dugger Is Traded Before Deadline, Could Steelers Have Interest?

There’s been speculation dating back to the preseason that New England Patriots will move S Kyle Dugger, and with the NFL trade deadline just one week away on Nov. 4, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Dugger is going to be dealt.

“The New England Patriots have been open to moving off their former transition [tag] safety Kyle Dugger, we’ll see if that happens. I would bet he’s no longer a Patriot by the time the trade deadline comes around,” Schefter said Tuesday on The Adam Schefter podcast.

With the Steelers’ secondary struggling and the recent knee injury sustained by S DeShon Elliott, one that could cost him the 2025 season, Pittsburgh may be in the market for secondary help. Mike Tomlin confirmed during his Tuesday press conference that the Steelers are buyers ahead of the trade deadline and didn’t rule out the team adding to its secondary.

Dugger had has a reduced role this season as the Patriots have largely settled on Jaylinn Hawkins and Craig Woodson (two players who were coached by Steelers defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander at Cal) as their safety tandem. The team released Jabrill Peppers ahead of the season and he wound up in Pittsburgh. His former safety partner could follow via trade.

It’s also worth noting that Dugger missed New England’s Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns with a knee injury, so the Steelers would need to be comfortable with his health before trying to acquire him.

Dugger has played in seven games this season and totaled 17 tackles. He only played in 13 games last season, but from 2021-2023, he was a key piece of the Patriots’ defensive backfield and regarded as one of the better safeties in the league. During that time, Dugger had nine interceptions, 20 passes defensed, 279 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Dugger signed a four-year, $58 million extension with New England ahead of last season, and he’s under contract through the 2027 season. The Steelers currently have Juan Thornhill, Chuck Clark and Peppers at safety, but with the team open to addressing the position at the deadline and Dugger readily available, he’s certainly a name to monitor over the next week.

His familiarity with Peppers could help him assimilate into the Steelers’ defense, and he’s likely to be one of the better secondary options available ahead of the trade deadline. The Steelers got an up-close look at Dugger when they played the Patriots in Week 3, but he played just 18 snaps and registered two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 21-14 win. He had taken on a bigger role for New England, with 56 snaps in Week 6 and 53 snaps in Week 7, but the knee injury kept him out last week.

If the Steelers explore trade options to upgrade their secondary, Dugger could very well be on their radar.