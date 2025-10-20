‘Activate Him!’: Beat Writer Calls For Howard Back At Steelers Practice

Even if 2025 was always going to be a redshirt season for sixth-round rookie QB Will Howard, it’s hard for him to learn much on IR where he’s unable to practice. Mental reps behind Aaron Rodgers have been great, but that only gets you so far.

He’s been eligible to return for a couple weeks now, and one Steelers beat writer says it’s about time they activate him to get Howard back on the practice field.

“You talk about putting somebody in a bad situation, the guy’s been ready for a month now. Get him out there and let him throw the ball around a little bit,” Mark Kaboly said Monday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “We did this for the past 20 years of having three quarterbacks active. Why all of a sudden we only have two quarterbacks active? I want, if Aaron Rodgers does not come back next year, to have Will Howard at least feeling good about himself and getting an opportunity to compete. Right now he’s not.

“I’m not saying play him, I’m saying activate him!”

Unfortunately for Howard, a freak hand injury during practice robbed him of the preseason. He likely would have played a ton. There is no getting that back, but the Steelers can at least let him throw the football around at practice and operate the scout team offense to put some of his classroom learnings in action.

QB coach Tom Arth told the media he is in as good a shape as he’s been since getting drafted to Pittsburgh.

Chances are better than not that a sixth-round pick never becomes the Steelers’ long-term starter. But there is a decent chance he could compete to be the Week 1 starter next year if Rodgers retires. Even if they draft a first-round quarterback, the Steelers don’t often like to trot rookies out in a starting role in Week 1.

Rodgers is almost 42 years old. The Steelers are theoretically one snap away from Mason Rudolph starting with no emergency third quarterback in case something happens. It would be prudent to make sure they don’t run out of quarterbacks in the middle of a game, while serving the dual purpose of getting Howard some work. Do the Steelers really need DeMarvin Leal or Esezi Otomewo on the active roster right now?

Maybe this is finally the week Howard is brought back to the practice field.