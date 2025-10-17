Aaron Rodgers Surpasses Ben Roethlisberger On NFL’s All-Time Passing List

Aaron Rodgers has passed Ben Roethlisberger on the NFL’s all-time passing list. Rodgers now sits in fifth place in league history for career passing yards, bumping Roethlisberger to sixth during Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rodgers cracked the top five following a completion to RB Jaylen Warren late in the second quarter with the Steelers trailing 14-10. Earlier in the game, Rodgers hit TE Jonnu Smith for a touchdown.

Rodgers entered tonight 115 yards behind Roethlisberger. Prior to kickoff, Rodgers had thrown for 1,021 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions on the season.

Like he did for touchdown passes, Rodgers may chalk the milestone up to a longevity award. That’s partially true. But Rodgers’ Hall of Fame play afforded him the chance to play into his 40s. One of the most talented passers of his era, Rodgers has 10 4,000-passing yard seasons. His career-high came in 2011. Despite missing one game, he finished with 4,643 yards, 45 touchdowns, and just six interceptions to win his first of four MVP awards.

Despite reaching the top five, Rodgers has never led the NFL in single-season passing yards. In 2011, he finished just fifth. The closest he’s come are a trio of fourth-place finishes in 2008, 2008, and 2016. Roethlisberger led the NFL twice, 2014 and 2018.

Rodgers is on pace to become Pittsburgh’s first 3,000-yard passer since Roethlisberger in 2021.

In June, Roethlisberger reacted to the likelihood of Rodgers breaking his mark.

“Good,” he said during his Footbahlin podcast. “Records are meant to be broken.”

Moving any higher on the leaderboard is doubtful. Former Green Bay Packers teammate Brett Favre sits in fourth place with nearly 72,000 yards. Rodgers would have to play two more seasons to take a run at Favre’s mark. While the door isn’t shut on Rodgers returning in 2026, playing into 2027 isn’t expected for the 41-year-old quarterback. With 89,214 yards, Tom Brady is the record holder. Drew Brees sits second with Peyton Manning third.