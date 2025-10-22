Aaron Rodgers ‘Still Has Some Bones To Pick’ With Packers, Breer Says: ‘Got A Hair Across His You-Know-What’

Aaron Rodgers has already defeated one of his former employers in the New York Jets, and now he has a shot at the Green Bay Packers. Though he may downplay it, pretty much everyone around him acknowledges this is a big game for him personally. NFL insider Albert Breer suggested as much while discussing the topic on The Rich Eisen Show.

“Anybody who’s been around Aaron —he’s gonna say the right things, I’m sure, this week—but we all know he’s got a hair across his you-know-what going on”, Breer said, “and there might be some glares up into the suite level there in Acrisure Stadium after this throw or that throw that he makes. I think he still has some bones to pick with some people in the front office there. It’ll be fun to watch”.

Rodgers played 18 seasons with the Packers, winning a Super Bowl and four NFL MVP awards. They traded him to the Jets in 2023, which preceded the low point of his career. He tore his Achilles in his first game in New York, and after returning in 2024, he went just 5-12.

But six games into his Steelers career, Rodgers has already nearly matched his win total with the Jets. He can do so by beating the Packers at home this Sunday. And he is playing the best he has since 2021, as well, including his mobility. Even his teammates are surprised, with Broderick Jones suggesting he looks like he is 25 years old. I might not go that far, but his ability to navigate the pocket the past few games has been a legitimate asset.

After beating New York in Week 1, Aaron Rodgers said he was “happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets”. While that answer has gotten somewhat misconstrued, the sense of satisfaction is clear. The Jets unceremoniously released him this offseason, only to sign Justin Fields instead. And now they seem to regret that.

While they are staring at an 0-7 record, Rodgers’ other former team is doing much better. At 4-1-1, the Packers sit atop the NFC as the top seed, half a game ahead of the 49ers, Eagles, Buccaneers, and Lions. And Seahawks, and Rams. How is everyone in the NFC 5-2? Anyway, I digress…

In the meantime, the Packers aren’t making the matchup with Aaron Rodgers out to be any more than they need to, and for their part, of course, a lot is different since he was last there. But the quarterback they drafted to replace him, Jordan Love, is still there, as is HC Matt LaFleur. And there will be enough faces for Rodgers to glare at if he adds to the 14 touchdown passes he already has this year.