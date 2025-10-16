Aaron Rodgers Share What It’ll Take To Get Pat Freiermuth More Involved

Pat Freiermuth has just one target over the past two games, and only 11 all season. At this pace, he won’t even hit 40 targets for the season, and barely top 250 yards. Given that the Steelers are paying him $11.1 million per season, I reckon this is not in keeping with the front office’s vision.

While you can chalk the past two games up to scheme preferences, the Steelers utilizing big personnel, the reality is Pat Freiermuth hasn’t seen a big role in the passing game all season. His game-high for targets his four, for receptions three, with a maximum of 31 receiving yards. This is a player capable of putting up borderline Pro Bowl numbers, so what is his quarterback’s explanation? What will it take to get him more involved in the passing offense.

“Just the play call coming our way, the execution [being] on point, and the coverage lining up with the play call that gets them looks”, Aaron Rodgers said this week when asked about what needs to happen for Freiermuth to see more action. “It’s not like we’re not trying to call plays for them, but the coverage dictates where the ball goes”.

Over the past two games, Darnell Washington has seen the most snaps from the Steelers’ tight ends. The big body who might eventually play offensive tackle, he recorded 62 yards on Sunday. But the reason he’s playing 47 snaps to Freiermuth’s 21 isn’t because of his receiving ability. With another 4-3 team on the way, expect current trends to continue, but what about the rest of the year?

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin made sure to state publicly that Freiermuth’s time will come. I don’t know that anybody is waiting with baited breath, and it’s easier to do while winning. But at some point, they will hit a snag, and we will question why they are underutilizing him. After all, it’s not like the run game is elite right now. But Darnell Washington’s play is another factor, just making it hard to keep him off the field.

“I like the progression. We didn’t get him involved a lot the first few weeks, but we started working in some of our big personnel sets with him and Spence [Anderson] on the same side”, Rodgers said of Washington. “I think we had some good wrinkles last week to get him more opportunities. He’s a smart player. He’s very athletic for a man of his size”.

It’s worth noting that the Steelers throw the ball at a very low clip, among the lowest rates in the league. Consider the fact that DK Metcalf is their leading receiver, and he ranks 47th in the NFL in targets per game. They just don’t throw enough passes for anybody—let alone everybody—to put up numbers. Yet 11 targets for a guy you’re paying eight figures doesn’t seem like the desired return on investment. Then again, all the investment is in the name of winning, and they are doing that. For now. And Pat Freiermuth better contribute his two cents when it’s his turn.