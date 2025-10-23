Aaron Rodgers Responds To Jordan Love’s Jersey Swap Request

This week will mark Aaron Rodgers’ first time playing against the Green Bay Packers. He spent the first 18 years of his career with them, becoming one of the best quarterbacks ever. With the Pittsburgh Steelers now, Rodgers will also be facing Jordan Love, the quarterback who replaced him in Green Bay. While some might believe that Rodgers and Love dislike each other, that doesn’t seem to be true. Love even expressed that he’d like to do a jersey swap with Rodgers after the game, and now, the four-time MVP has responded.

“Packers have always been a little weird about swapping (jerseys), don’t know what the policy is,” Rodgers said Thursday via TMJ4’s Ashley Washburn on Twitter. “But if there is one, it would be Jordan Love.”

“Packers have always been a little weird about swapping (jerseys) — don’t know what the policy is — but if there is one it would be Jordan Love.” Aaron Rodgers on whether or not he will be swapping jerseys postgame.#Packers | #Steelers — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) October 23, 2025

In 2020, following a loss in the NFC Championship Game, the Packers spent their first-round pick on Love. That was a shocking decision. With the Packers so close to the Super Bowl, it seemed like their best bet would be to support Rodgers. Instead, they thought about life after him.

That lit a fire under Rodgers. He remained in Green Bay for the next three seasons, winning two MVP awards in that time. Meanwhile, Love sat on the bench and watched a living legend play some of his best football.

That situation had shades of when the Packers drafted Rodgers while Brett Favre was still their quarterback. Rodgers and Favre didn’t have the best relationship during their time together. Therefore, people expected Rodgers and Love to act similarly.

That didn’t happen, though. While Rodgers was frustrated, he didn’t take that out on Love. The two developed a solid relationship, with Love speaking highly of Rodgers to this day. The younger quarterback is thankful for his time learning behind the four-time MVP.

Rodgers has a similar appreciation for Love. As The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman shared on Twitter, Rodgers also wants to get his hands on Love’s jersey.

“At the top of my list would be [Love].”

Aaron Rodgers on a Zoom with Packers reporters asked about jersey swapping after Sunday night's game: "At the top of my list would be J-Love." pic.twitter.com/2a2Syikuxt — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2025

We’ll see if they can exchange jerseys after the game this week. That’s a common sign of respect among players in the league. Considering Rodgers’ status as a Packers legend, it would make sense for the team to allow him and Love to have that moment. It’s likely one they would both cherish forever.