Aaron Rodgers Provides Scouting Report On Packers’ Defense Ahead Of Matchup Against Former Team

Aaron Rodgers is well aware of the fact that the Green Bay Packers are sporting a top-10 defense in his first game against them. They rank 10th in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed, only lacking in takeaways. But they don’t turn the ball over on offense, either, so he knows what the assignment is. Ahead of the game, he provided a scouting report about his former defense.

“They’re at the top of the league in the least amount of explosives in the run game and the pass game”, Rodgers said of the Packers’ defense, via the Steelers’ website. “We’ve got to take care of the football [and] we’ve got to block up their rushers”. He noted that it’s not just Micah Parsons, or even just Rashan Gary. Rodgers also praised their inside rushers before turning to the back end.

“The second level, Quay [Walker], I played with him and saw him as a rookie. He’s developed and became a really good player in the league”, he said of the Packers’ leading tackler on defense, noting Edgerrin Cooper at linebacker as well.

Rodgers noted that CB Keisean Nixon was their punt returner when he last played for the Packers. “Now he’s a No. 1 corner and he’s been playing really well”, he said. “They added [Xavier] McKinney on the back end who had a huge year last year and definitely has been playing great since the day he got there. You’ve got to be patient and you can’t turn the ball over, and we’ve got to block it up up front”.

On the other end, it’s worth noting that Green Bay has scored at least 27 points in all but one game this year. If Aaron Rodgers is going to beat the Packers, he’s going to have to put up points on this defense. The good news is that he has multiple four-touchdown games already this season, so the potential is there. But while the Steelers’ run game has been growing, Green Bay is one of the stingiest run defenses.

So far this season, Rodgers is 118-for-172 with the Steelers for 1,270 yards with 14 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. He leads the league in touchdown percentage and is averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. Considering his low ADOT and TTT, that’s all the more impressive.

In his final season with the Packers in 2022, Rodgers went 350-for-542 for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He only averaged 6.8 yards per attempt that season as the Packers finished 8-9.

Clearly, both parties seem to be in a better place three years on. The Packers are in first in the NFC, and Aaron Rodgers has the Steelers leading their division. But only one of them can win this game. This isn’t a homecoming, since the Packers are coming to Pittsburgh, but Rodgers would love to spoil their trip, all the game. And even if some of the faces have changed, there are few who know them better.