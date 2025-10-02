Aaron Rodgers Cracks Top 10 Of QB Rankings

Through four games, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers has played quite well. He’s completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 786 yards and eight touchdowns. And the Steelers are 3-1. The relationship between Rodgers and Pittsburgh is certainly off to a good start.

But how does Rodgers’ performance through four weeks stack up against the rest of the NFL quarterbacks? Well, CBSSports.com’s Cody Benjamin ranks all the starting quarterbacks weekly. And after the Steelers’ Week 4 win over the Minnesota Vikings, Benjamin put Rodgers at 10.

“As is often the case, the Steelers remain magnets for tight games,” Benjamin wrote. “Yet Rodgers, at 41, was a legitimate difference maker in the club’s win over Minnesota in Dublin. On quick releases, he’s proven that he’s still got a winning zip on his passes.”

Like many, Benjamin wasn’t sure of what he should expect from Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh. When Benjamin’s ranking debuted ahead of Week 1, he had Rodgers ranked 21st. And Rodgers has since steadily climbed up the rankings. After his four-touchdown performance against the New York Jets in Week 1, Rodgers jumped to 15th. Ahead of Week 3, he was 13th. Then, leading into the Vikings game in Ireland, Rodgers was 12th.

Rodgers is now in the top 10 and well clear of two of his fellow AFC North quarterbacks. Dillon Gabriel will be making his first NFL start this weekend, and Benjamin has the Browns rookie ranked 28th in this week with the Cincinnati Bengals’ Jake Browning dead last.

As for Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, he’s not on the list due to his status being up in the air due to his hamstring injury. If he doesn’t play this weekend versus the Houston Texans, QB Cooper Rush will be the Ravens’ starter. And Benjamin has him ranked 31st.

Now, Aaron Rodgers has not been playing like he was when he won four MVPs. But it’s working. As Benjamin wrote, Rodgers made a difference for the Steelers despite only throwing one touchdown pass against the Vikings. Our very own Alex Kozora equated Rodgers’ performance to that of a traditional NBA point guard. Not draining threes all day but dishing the ball to the shooters to make the plays. But even some of those assists were still quite good throws.

Just look at how Rodgers still has the arm strength to remove players from the equation on this throw to WR DK Metcalf, who makes the house call.

Wanted to take a look at the 80-yard DK Metcalf TD again. Pre-snap motion clears out space, and that motion also forces #Vikings LB Eric Wilson to fan out just enough. Window created for Aaron Rodgers. Metcalf does the rest. Great effort by Calvin Austin III at the end, too. pic.twitter.com/wkyltvy4O9 — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) September 29, 2025

Aaron Rodgers can still put some zip on the ball. The linebacker wasn’t able to recover, and the safety wasn’t able to close on Metcalf before the ball got to him. That allowed Metcalf to do what he does, run blindingly fast for a man of his size. It didn’t hurt that WR Calvin Austin III was blocking way downfield, either.

Will Aaron Rodgers be a top-10 quarterback when 2025 is over? Only time will tell. But right now, he’s certainly playing at a high level. Insider Mark Kaboly calls Rodgers the Steelers’ MVP through four games, and you can’t ask for more than that from the 41-year-old.