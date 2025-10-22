Aaron Rodgers Continues Proving Offseason Narrative Wrong, Buys Teammates Suite At Penguins Game

Following an offseason of worry over how QB Aaron Rodgers would fit into the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room, if he would bring drama and negative headlines that would dominate the landscape, his time with the team has been anything but that. Rodgers has fit in exceedingly well. While winning is the way to make everything a positive, Rodgers isn’t just spending time with his teammates at the Steelers’ facility. He’s making sure they’re getting together away from it, too.

From the gridiron to the rink, Rodgers and several teammates were spotted at a suite during last night’s Pittsburgh Penguins game. Speaking to reporters Wednesday, OG Mason McCormick said Rodgers organized the event.

“Mason McCormick said Aaron Rodgers set up the box at the #Pens game last night, said they had a good time and he’s a hockey fan now,” tweeted local radio station 93.7 The Fan.

The Penguins’ Twitter/X account shared a clip of the players at the game. Several offensive linemen attended it, including C Zach Frazier, OG Spencer Anderson, and McCormick. Rookie QB Will Howard, taken under Rodgers’ wing as a mentee, also attended while former Steeler DL Brett Keisel joined them too. Together, they helped ring in the start of the game.

The group got to enjoy a convincing Penguins win, Pittsburgh taking down the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. A game with plenty of milestones. Center Sidney Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux for most combined points in franchise history while Kris Letang became the 20th NFL defenseman to register 600 career assists.

While Rodgers hasn’t been afraid to wear his emotions on his sleeve during games, even if that has meant calling out a player on the field, he’s been the best version of what the team could’ve hoped for. On and off the field. It’s clear teammates have his back and support and want to hang out with him beyond “work,” attending golf outings, Penguins games, and TE Pat Freiermuth playing travel agent to get teammates to meet Rodgers in Malibu for an offseason workout.

None of it guarantees success but moments like these highlight Pittsburgh’s strong locker room culture. An element arguably missing in the post-Ben Roethlisberger years. It’s why the Steelers traded receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. It’s one reason why Pittsburgh waited three months to sign Rodgers with the belief he could lead the team. Even with last Thursday’s loss, the results have paid off. There’s been zero drama or complaints. Freiermuth, as an example, happily bided his time until being called upon and broke out for a career performance against the Bengals.

It’s all the more reason to think Rodgers could return in 2026. His play has warranted it. His arm still looks strong, his mobility is improving, and the results are far better than anything the Steelers have gotten since Roethlisberger retired. Rodgers has been just as impressive off the field. Strong culture doesn’t ensure a deep playoff run but it’s hard to do that without it. In that regard, the Steelers are in a better place than they have been in quite some time.