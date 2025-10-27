2025 Week 8 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have lost the first quarter 7-3, but they put up 13 unanswered points in the second quarter to enter halftime up 16-7 over the Green Bay Packers. The defense finally got its act together, and the offense found the end zone after three field goal drives.

Jordan Love and the Packers offense were rolling at first, but their last four drives have been a missed field goal, two punts, and another missed field goal all in a row. The 44-yard miss to end the half was a fortunate break for the Steelers.