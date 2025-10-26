2025 Week 8 Steelers Vs Packers Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

One of the most compelling matchups of the 2025 season will be underway in one hour as the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers host his former team in the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers has shrugged off the idea of a revenge game, but the football world aired their collective suspicions about how genuine that feeling really was. At the very least, he has a chance to make history by being one of five quarterbacks to beat every team in the league.

It won’t be an easy opponent as the Packers are one of the best teams in the NFC. Jordan Love and Josh Jacobs have that offense humming, and they are getting WR Christian Watson back from IR tonight. Pittsburgh is 4-2 coming off a devastating loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football while the Packers are 4-1-1 with a Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Rodgers is familiar with Matt LaFleur and Adam Stenavich, and has been helping prepare the Steelers’ defense for this game. But that goes both ways as LaFleur is familiar with both Rodgers and Arthur Smith, the latter from their time spent together with the Tennessee Titans. How both sides navigate that chess match will be important to the outcome of the game.

The Steelers don’t lose back-to-back games very often under Mike Tomlin, and especially not back-to-back losses on national television. A lot is on the line with the Steelers still looking for a decisive lead in the AFC North.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, welcome! Refresh the page throughout the game for live updates, video highlights, injury news, and more. Be sure to check out the comment section at the bottom of the page where fans gather to discuss the game in real time every week.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

WR Scotty Miller

OL Andrus Peat

DL Logan Lee

OLB DeMarvin Leal

Packers’ Inactive Players

WR Dontayvion Wicks

K Lucas Havrisik

OL Jacob Monk

OL Donovan Jennings

DL Lukas Van Ness

DL Warren Brinson