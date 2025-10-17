2025 Week 7 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a nightmare second quarter at Paycor Stadium. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead, a pair of turnovers contributed to 17 unanswered points. With the Cincinnati Bengals getting the ball back after halftime, the Steelers are in a dire situation down 17-10. We have all seen this movie before on road Thursday Night Football games during the Mike Tomlin era.

At the top of the Steelers’ list of halftime adjustments is figuring out how to stop RB Chase Brown from gashing them with explosive runs and getting the pass rush involved. The latter won’t be possible unless the offense evens things up. The Steelers can’t turn the ball over again.

START OF 2ND HALF

The kickoff was returned to the 31.

1st and 10, Joe Flacco complete to Ja’Marr Chase for 5 yards and Darius Slay was injured on the play. 2nd and 5, complete to Chase for 3 yards. 3rd and 2, Samaje Perine up the middle for 3 yards to convert. The Bengals just crossed 100 yards on the ground, which is a terrible look for the Steelers’ defense.

1st and 10, Brown around the left end for 7 yards with two pulling linemen in front of him. 2nd and 3, complete to Chase over the middle for 16 yards on a quick slant.

1st and 10, complete to Chase on another slant for 14 yards. Chase is taking over this game.

1st and 10, Brown up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Flacco incomplete. 3rd and 7, complete to Iosivas for 6 yards. The Bengals are challenging the spot of the ball. The call stands. They wasted a timeout, but will likely go for it on 4th and 1 again. They went for it and converted.

1st and goal, Perine up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and goal, Ramsey broke up the pass intended for Higgins. 3rd and goal from the 5, Flacco tossed it into the dirt with nobody open. The field goal was good 20-10 Bengals.