2025 Week 7 Steelers Vs. Bengals Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road again against the Cincinnati Bengals with a chance to jump out to a 2-0 divisional record in the AFC North. In many ways, this is a chance for the Steelers to solidify themselves as the No. 1 seed in the division for the foreseeable future.

Joe Flacco will face the Steelers for the 23rd time with an 11-11 record against them. This is just his first time as the quarterback of the Bengals. Meanwhile, the Steelers will be trying to overcome their 2-11 record in road Thursday Night Football games with Mike Tomlin as the head coach. Fortunately, Aaron Rodgers has been great in road TNF games throughout his career.

Pittsburgh enters the game mostly healthy, with Calvin Austin III the only notable exception. The Bengals, on the other hand, will be without Trey Hendrickson and two of their tight ends. The Bengals know what’s at stake — they’ve been talking about it all week. A loss makes it less likely that Joe Burrow’s late-season return will matter, and inch them closer to a lost season. There’s a reason they traded for Flacco, after all.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

WR Calvin Austin III

OL Andrus Peat

DL Logan Lee

OLB DeMarvin Leal

Bengals’ Inactive Players

DE Trey Hendrickson

TE Tanner Hudson

WR Jermaine Burton

CB Cam Taylor-Britt

C Matt Lee

DT McKinnley Jackson

Pittsburgh lost the coin toss and will start the game on offense.

START OF GAME

Ke’Shawn Williams returned the opening kickoff to the 31.

1st and 10, Aaron Rodgers complete to Jaylen Warren who had to break a tackle to avoid a loss. He picked up four. False start on 2nd. 2nd and 11, Rodgers incomplete with pressure in his face. 3rd and 11, Rodgers deep to DK Metcalf for 39 yards. That was a pretty pass.

1st and 10, Warren around the left end for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Warren up the middle for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Warren around the left end for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Rodgers had a perfect pass to Connor Heyward in the end zone, but it slipped through his fingers. 3rd and 6, Rodgers had all day to throw and he finally found Jonnu Smith for a touchdown. 7-0 Steelers.