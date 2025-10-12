2025 Week 6 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ first AFC North game has lived up to its expectations of being a rock fight. Chris Boswell picked up all 9 of the Steelers’ points while the Browns snuck in a field goal of their own before halftime. Overall, the Steelers’ defense has dominated the day. The offense has done some nice things too, but penalties and possession down woes have limited their scoring so far.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, they may have lost their reliable special teams captain, Miles Killebrew for an extended about of time with a knee injury suffered in the first half. He was quickly ruled out.

The score is 9-3 at the half. The Browns will start on offense with a chance to take a lead over the Steelers after the break.

Steelers vs Browns notes/recap 1H: Browns just 31 yards net rushing No 20+ plays for Browns 2 explosives for Steelers Steelers D 3 sacks in 1H 2 Browns first downs by penalty Peppers two penalties Steelers 5 penalties for 30 yards Few Browns plays wiped out by penalties… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2025

START OF 2ND HALF

Payton Wilson and Connor Heyward teamed up for the kick coverage tackle. The Browns start at the 22.

1st and 10, Quinshon Judkins picked up 4. 2nd and 6, T.J. Watt was lined up in the neutral zone to negate a strip-sack fumble recovery. 2nd and 1, false start. 2nd and 6, nearly picked off by Darius Slay, popped up into the air and nearly picked by Patrick Queen, but incomplete pass. 3rd and 6, Watt swatted the ball down to force a three and out.

Ke’Shawn Williams returned the punt to the 21 after a 14-yard return.

1st and 10, pitch left for Jaylen Warren and a gain of just 1. Holding called on Spencer Anderson. 1st and 20, complete to Gainwell for 5 yards. 2nd and 15, complete to Pat Freiermuth for 11 yards. That was his first catch over the last two games. 3rd and 4, incomplete with a drop by DK Metcalf. The Browns ran into the punter to extend the drive.

1st and 10, Jonnu Smith jet sweep for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren off left tackle for 11 yards. Broderick Jones made that possible with his block.

1st and 10, Rodgers incomplete deep for Metcalf. I don’t know what happened but that ball lost steam and fell well short. 2nd and 10, Rodgers complete to Metcalf for 25 yards.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for 10 yards. Warren is running great today.

1st and 10, Warren up the middle for no gain. 2nd and 10, Rodgers extended the play and found Connor Heyward in the end zone for a touchdown. That was made possible by a great block by Warren. 16-3 Steelers.

Rodgers out right and nice catch by Connor Heyward for TD!!!!!!!!! #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/wFuCHp3Zvy — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2025

The kickoff was returned 30 yards to the 31.

1st and 10, Judkins up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Payton Wilson tackled the catch on David Njoku prior to the line to gain. Njoku and Conklin are both injured for Cleveland. 3rd and 1, complete to Jeudy up the left sideline for 7 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Herbig nearly picked it off, but was unable to locate the ball after he tipped it. 2nd and 10, complete to Harold Fannin Jr. for 18 yards.

1st and 10, Gabriel complete to Whiteheart for no gain. 2nd and 10, Fannin dropped a deep pass placed well by Gabriel. Gabriel took a big hit from Alex Highsmith on the throw. 3rd and 10, incomplete pass to Njoku. Another drop. Darius Slay exited the game with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. The field goal was good. 16-6 Steelers.

The kickoff was returned to the 27.

1st and 10, Gainwell off left tackle for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Gainwell up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, complete to Roman Wilson for 12 yards – great to see him getting involved.

1st and 10, Warren off right tackle for 9 yards. He is running like a man possessed today. 2nd and 1, a toss to Warren for a loss of 1. 3rd and 2, complete to Washington for 14 yards. He has 3 catches for 62 yards today.

1st and 10, Rodgers dropped it in the bucket for Metcalf for a 25-yard touchdown. 23-6 Steelers.

DK double move TD from Rodgers #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1GzqVEarMw — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2025

The kickoff was returned 22 yards to the 32.

1st and 10, Gabriel complete to Fannin for 15 yards.

1st and 10, Sampson up the middle for 8 yards. 2nd and 2, Juan Thornhill missed the interception right off his hands. 3rd and 2, Watt swatted the ball as Gabriel threw it. 4th and 2, complete to Isaiah Bond for 4 yards to convert. Brandin Echols was banged up on the play. The secondary is running thin once again. This keeps happening.