2025 Week 6 Steelers Vs. Browns Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are kicking off their divisional schedule with a home game against the Cleveland Browns.

These two teams are on opposite ends of the AFC North standings at the moment, but the Browns may actually have the best chance at making noise in the division — especially compared to the hapless Cincinnati Bengals and the MASH unit that is the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel will make his second NFL start after showing some promise a week ago, and the youth movement on their offense has provided a spark with Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. looking like solid finds in the draft.

The Steelers will have their defense fully healthy for the first time all season as Jalen Ramsey was upgraded from questionable to healthy on Saturday. They can finally play the kind of defense they intended to entering the year with Ramsey being used as a chess piece in the secondary. Gabriel has his work cut out for him with a healthy defense to contend with.

On the flipside, the Browns have proven to be as formidable as ever defensively with a 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers on their resume. The Steelers have a tough task to keep Aaron Rodgers upright.

If you have never joined us for a game thread before, welcome!

Steelers’ Inactive Players

WR Calvin Austin III

OL Andrus Peat

DL Logan Lee

OLB DeMarvin Leal

S Chuck Clark

Browns’ Inactive Players

DT Mike Hall Jr.

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

RB Raheim Sanders

T Thayer Munford Jr.

G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas

START OF GAME

The Steelers will start the game on offense. They have been good on opening drives this season, especially compared to years past.

Spencer Anderson and the jumbo package are on the field right away.

1st and 10, beautiful play-action pass to Darnell Washington, fooled everybody. Aaron Rodgers found Washington for 36 yards up the right sideline. He fumbled at the end of the play, but it rolled out of bounds.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren danced through traffic for 3 yards. DK Metcalf limped off for a play, but returned. 2nd and 7, Warren up the middle for 3 yards. 3rd and 4, Rodgers pump fake and found Jonnu Smith for 5 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Rodgers incomplete to Metcalf with pressure coming. 2nd and 10, Gainwell tackled for a loss of 1 by Devin Bush. 3rd and 11, Rodgers incomplete for Smith. Maybe a miscommunication between Rodgers and Smith, or just off target due to pressure. Chris Boswell’s 44-yard field goal is good. 3-0 Steelers.

Dylan Sampson returned the kickoff to the 27-yard line and got crushed by Carson Bruener and others.