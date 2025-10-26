2025 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.
|2025 Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -2
|49ers +2
|49ers +2
|Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -6.5
|Ravens -6.5
|Bears +6.5
|New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -6
|Bengals -6
|Jets +6
|Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -7.5
|Dolphins +7.5
|Falcons -7.5
|Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +7
|Bills -7
|Bills -7
|Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -14.5
|Colts -14.5
|Titans +14.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -3.5
|Cowboys +3.5
|Cowboys +3.5
|Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -12.5
|Chiefs -12.5
|Chiefs -12.5
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Steelers 24-23
|Week 7 Results
|11-4
|10-5
|2025 Results
|62-46
|55-53