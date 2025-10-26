Article

2025 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

2025 Week 8 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Chargers -3
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -2 49ers +2 49ers +2
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -6.5 Ravens -6.5 Bears +6.5
New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -6 Bengals -6 Jets +6
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -7.5 Dolphins +7.5 Falcons -7.5
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +7 Bills -7 Bills -7
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -7 Patriots -7 Patriots -7
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -7.5 Eagles -7.5 Eagles -7.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Saints +3.5 Buccaneers -3.5 Buccaneers -3.5
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Colts -14.5 Colts -14.5 Titans +14.5
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -3.5 Cowboys +3.5 Cowboys +3.5
Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON) Chiefs -12.5 Chiefs -12.5 Chiefs -12.5
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Steelers +3 Steelers +3 Steelers +3
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-20 Steelers 24-23
Week 7 Results 11-4 10-5
2025 Results 62-46 55-53
