2025 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

2025 Week 7 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Jaguars +3 Rams -3 Rams -3
Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Vikings +1.5 Eagles -1.5 Eagles -1.5
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -4.5 Bears -4.5 Bears -4.5
Carolina Panthers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +1.5 Panthers -1.5 Panthers -1.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -12.5 Chiefs -12.5 Raiders +12.5
New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +7 Patriots -7 Patriots -7
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns -2.5 Dolphins +2.5 Browns -2.5
New York Giants at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -7 Broncos -7 Broncos -7
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -1.5 Chargers -1.5 Colts +1.5
Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +6.5 Packers -6.5 Packers -6.5
Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys +1.5 Cowboys +1.5 Cowboys +1.5
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -2 49ers -2 49ers -2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 7:00 PM ET (MON) Lions -5.5 Lions -5.5 Buccaneers +5.5
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks 10:00 PM ET (MON) Seahawks -3 Seahawks -3 Texans +3
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Bengals +5.5 Bengals +5.5 Bengals +5.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Steelers 17-13
Week 6 Results 7-8 6-9
2025 Results 51-42 45-48
