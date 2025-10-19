2025 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.
|2025 Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +1.5
|Eagles -1.5
|Eagles -1.5
|New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -4.5
|Bears -4.5
|Bears -4.5
|Carolina Panthers at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +1.5
|Panthers -1.5
|Panthers -1.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -12.5
|Chiefs -12.5
|Raiders +12.5
|New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +7
|Patriots -7
|Patriots -7
|Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|Browns -2.5
|New York Giants at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -7
|Broncos -7
|Broncos -7
|Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|Colts +1.5
|Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Packers -6.5
|Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +1.5
|Cowboys +1.5
|Cowboys +1.5
|Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -2
|49ers -2
|49ers -2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 7:00 PM ET (MON)
|Lions -5.5
|Lions -5.5
|Buccaneers +5.5
|Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks 10:00 PM ET (MON)
|Seahawks -3
|Seahawks -3
|Texans +3
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Bengals +5.5
|Bengals +5.5
|Bengals +5.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 17-13
|Week 6 Results
|7-8
|6-9
|2025 Results
|51-42
|45-48