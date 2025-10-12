Article

2025 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on
Week 6 NFL Picks Against The Spread - 2025 - Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora - October 12, 2025

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

2025 Week 6 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Eagles -7 Eagles -7 Eagles -7
Denver Broncos at New York Jets 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Jets +7.5 Jets +7.5 Jets +7.5
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -8 Colts -8 Colts -8
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens +7.5 Ravens +7.5 Rams -7.5
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -1 Seahawks +1 Jaguars -1
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +3 Cowboys -3 Cowboys -3
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins +4 Chargers -4 Chargers -4
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +4 Patriots -4 Patriots -4
Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -4 Raiders -4 Raiders -4
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -3 Buccaneers -3 Buccaneers -3
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Packers -14.5 Bengals +14.5 Bengals +14.5
Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -2 Chiefs -2 Lions +2
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 7:15 PM ET (MON) Falcons +4.5 Bills -4.5 Bills -4.5
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 8:15 PM ET (MON) Commanders -4.5 Commanders -4.5 Commanders -4.5
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -6 Browns +6 Browns +6
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Steelers 21-16
Week 5 Results 4-10 6-8
2025 Results 44-34 39-39
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top