2025 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.
|2025 Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Eagles -7
|Eagles -7
|Eagles -7
|Denver Broncos at New York Jets 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Jets +7.5
|Jets +7.5
|Jets +7.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -8
|Colts -8
|Colts -8
|Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens +7.5
|Ravens +7.5
|Rams -7.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -1
|Seahawks +1
|Jaguars -1
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +3
|Cowboys -3
|Cowboys -3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +4
|Chargers -4
|Chargers -4
|New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +4
|Patriots -4
|Patriots -4
|Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -4
|Raiders -4
|Raiders -4
|San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3
|Buccaneers -3
|Buccaneers -3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -14.5
|Bengals +14.5
|Bengals +14.5
|Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -2
|Chiefs -2
|Lions +2
|Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 7:15 PM ET (MON)
|Falcons +4.5
|Bills -4.5
|Bills -4.5
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Commanders -4.5
|Commanders -4.5
|Commanders -4.5
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -6
|Browns +6
|Browns +6
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 21-16
|Week 5 Results
|4-10
|6-8
|2025 Results
|44-34
|39-39