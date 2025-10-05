2025 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.
|2025 Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Rams -8
|Rams -8
|Rams -8
|Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Browns +3.5
|Browns +3.5
|Browns +3.5
|Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +1
|Dolphins -1
|Dolphins -1
|Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -7
|Raiders +7
|Colts -7
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -2
|Giants +2
|Giants +2
|Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +2.5
|Cowboys -2.5
|Cowboys -2.5
|Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens +2.5
|Texans -2.5
|Ravens +2.5
|Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals -7.5
|Cardinals -7.5
|Cardinals -7.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +10.5
|Lions -10.5
|Lions -10.5
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Commanders +3
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -7.5
|Patriots +7.5
|Patriots +7.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Jaguars +3
|Chiefs -3
|Jaguars +3
|Week 4 Results
|8-8
|8-8
|2025 Results
|40-24
|33-31