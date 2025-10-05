Article

2025 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread, beginning with Week One. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, MyBookie.ag.

2025 Week 5 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Rams -8 Rams -8 Rams -8
Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Browns +3.5 Browns +3.5 Browns +3.5
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +1 Dolphins -1 Dolphins -1
Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -7 Raiders +7 Colts -7
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -2 Giants +2 Giants +2
Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5
Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +2.5 Cowboys -2.5 Cowboys -2.5
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens +2.5 Texans -2.5 Ravens +2.5
Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals -7.5 Cardinals -7.5 Cardinals -7.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -3.5 Seahawks -3.5 Seahawks -3.5
Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Bengals +10.5 Lions -10.5 Lions -10.5
Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Commanders +3
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Bills -7.5 Patriots +7.5 Patriots +7.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:15 PM ET (MON) Jaguars +3 Chiefs -3 Jaguars +3
Week 4 Results 8-8 8-8
2025 Results 40-24 33-31
