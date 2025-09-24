‘Just Wanna Get That W For Him:’ Heyward Has Extra Motivation For Sunday’s Game

Head coach Mike Tomlin called it a “business trip” this week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who will take on the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Dublin, Ireland.
It might just be another game on the schedule for the Steelers. But it means a great deal for the Steelers organization as a whole and the Rooney family.
The ties between the Rooney family and Ireland are well known. The late Dan Rooney was the United States Ambassador to Ireland during the Barack Obama administration, and the Rooney family came from Ireland, eventually emigrating in Pittsburgh in 1884.
So, to host the first NFL regular-season game in Ireland at Croke Park carries special meaning. It’s more than just a game.
For team captain and star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, the Steelers have to get a win for the Rooney family Sunday.
“Mr. Rooney [Art Rooney II] came and talked to us and just shared with a lot of the group about this being ancestral to his family. The history behind Croke Park, man, you just wanna get that W for him,” Heyward said Wednesday on his podcast, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “So, for him, the Rooney family, old man Rooney, Dan was one of my favorites. I remember he called me from Ireland. He was already the ambassador there, and he was just calling to talk and congratulate me on being a Steeler when I got drafted.
“So, I have so many great memories of his family and him. I think we gotta show out for him this week.”
Just looking at the schedule in a vacuum, it’s not a true “must win” for the Steelers. They’re 2-1 on the season, and after Week 4 they get an early bye week to get some guys healed up and back on the field, while also getting a chance to correct some schematic and personnel issues.
But what the Steelers can’t do this week is show up in Ireland with all the history between the organization and the country and lose the first NFL regular season game in Dublin. You just simply cannot do it.
There has to be extra juice from the Steelers in this one. That will be challenging, considering there are very few members of the organization still around from when Dan Rooney had a presence up until his death in 2017. They can hear all the stories they want about the history and the family, and what the game means on a personal level, but it’s hard to have extra juice for a game when you weren’t around Dan Rooney.
Guys like Heyward, Tomlin, even Chris Boswell have to make sure that the Steelers are ready for this game emotionally. They have to go over to Ireland and take care of business. It might not be fun traveling internationally to play an NFL game, especially so early in the season.
This one just means more to the Steelers though. Actions speak louder than words, so Heyward has to lead the way.
