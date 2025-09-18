‘You Gotta Go 4-0’: Cowherd Says Steelers Must Take Advantage Of Upcoming Schedule

Coming into the season, the front half of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ slate seemed to be the most favorable part of it. Conventional wisdom had the Steelers stacking some wins before facing a gauntlet to end their season. So far, it’s been anything but easy. The Steelers squeaked out a road win against a bad Jets team and then shot themselves in the foot time and time again in a home loss to the Seahawks. Colin Cowherd thinks everything is setting up for them to right the ship starting Sunday in New England.

“They’re playing Drake Maye, Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco and Jake Browning,” Cowherd said Thursday on FS1’s The Herd. “So if they don’t go 4-0, we got problems. Pittsburgh gets very lucky. Joe Burrow gets hurt, and he won’t play the two times Pittsburgh is gonna face them. You gotta go 4-0.”

Cowherd calls the Steelers lucky for not having to face Joe Burrow this year, but that’s a bit of a stretch. Burrow is out for three months, so it’s not like he’s conveniently just missing the matchups against the Steelers.

While the Steelers don’t have the hardest slate of quarterbacks over the next month, some of these games could go either way. Drake Maye is a talented young quarterback who should pose a threat to a defense that hasn’t stopped a nosebleed over the course of two games. Carson Wentz isn’t much of a threat, but with the Steelers and Vikings playing in Ireland, it’s sure to be a weird game anyway.

The Steelers should also know better than to overlook the Browns and Bengals. Neither of their quarterbacks are overly impressive, but divisional games get weird sometimes. The Steelers lost to the Jameis Winston-led Browns last season on the road. They also lost to the visiting Bengals in the final week of the season.

It sure would be nice to take four wins out of four here. That would put Pittsburgh at 5-1 heading into its Oct. 26 matchup against the visiting Packers. However, first things first. The Steelers haven’t played anything close to a complete game yet, and some consider them lucky to be 1-1. Four wins in a row is a tall task, but it’s one Cowherd thinks the Steelers are capable of.