‘You Cannot Lose’: Analyst Says Falling To Jets Would Be ‘Devastating’ For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers started last season off on the right foot. Their Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons wasn’t pretty, but they came out with the win. That was the beginning of their hot start to the year. This season, they’re hoping to do similar things. Their Week 1 opponent is the New York Jets, who haven’t been very successful in recent years. Analyst Andrew Perloff believes that the Steelers can’t afford to lose Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

“It would be devastating,” Perloff said recently on his Maggie and Perloff podcast. “Everyone in Pittsburgh would think, ‘Oh no, we’re getting the New York Jets version of Aaron Rodgers.’ It will be an immediate and strong reaction. The New York Jets should be one of the bottom-three teams in the league, according to all the Vegas odds. This is one that you cannot lose.”

Would it be disappointing if the Steelers lose to the Jets? Yes. They made a lot of changes this offseason in the hopes of becoming a Super Bowl contender. The Jets haven’t even made the playoffs since the 2010 season. The Steelers should handle business against them this week.

However, things aren’t always that simple in the NFL. Winning isn’t easy, no matter who the opponent. The Jets were 5-12 last year, but they’ve got a new coaching staff. Aaron Glenn is their head coach, and he was previously the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator, helping them instill a winning culture.

Also, the Jets don’t lack talent. Their defensive line in particular could give the Steelers’ inexperienced offensive line some issues.

Their offense could be decent too. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall have been productive players. Justin Fields is set to be their starting quarterback, and he was with the Steelers last year. While he hasn’t been the best passer, his legs are a dangerous weapon. His familiarity with the Steelers’ defense could help the Jets’ offense find some success.

To be clear, the Steelers’ season isn’t over if they lose to the Jets. They’d need to correct some things, but they’d have 16 more games to play and could still make the playoffs. Most teams look different in December compared to September. It’s a long season, and unless the Steelers look hopeless, it’s important not to overreact to a single loss.