Yahya Black Among Several Steelers Changing Jersey Numbers Ahead Of Week 1

I hope none of you went out and purchased jerseys for some of the newest Pittsburgh Steelers just yet. With the roster trimmed down to 53 plus the 16-person practice squad, several jersey numbers were freed up from the crowded 90-man roster of the offseason. With that, several players had their numbers changed including rookie DT Yahya Black, according to the team website.

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Yahya Black (@Yblack74) is wearing number 94. Last assigned to Dean Lowry. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/2mLhDEUhvZ — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) September 1, 2025

Also changing numbers are DL Esezi Otomewo, OL Andrus Peat, WR/DB Max Hurleman, DB D’Shawn Jamison, and RB Trey Sermon. The 53-man roster changes are reflected on Steelers.com, and the practice squad changes are according to NFL Jersey Numbers on X.

Previously wearing No. 78, Black changed to a more traditional jersey number in the 90s. He will now be wearing No. 94. That was most recently Dean Lowry’s number, but he was lost for the season with an injury during camp. I have a suspicion that Black’s jersey was flying off shelves after his impressive preseason. It’s always a risk to buy until just before the regular season starts.

Here are the other players along with their old and new numbers.

– No. 93 Esezi Otomewo (previously 72)

– No. 71 Andrus Peat (previously 68)

– No. 84 Max Hurleman (previously 34)

– No. 38 D’Shawn Jamison (previously 17)

– No. 37 Trey Sermon (previously 27)

Otomewo is taking over Mark Robinson’s vacated number. Robinson has since signed with the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Peat joined the team late in the process and took over Aiden Williams’ previous number. Peat has been in the NFL since 2015 and wore 75 for the rest of his career. That is one of the few retired numbers from Mean Joe Greene, so that wasn’t a possibility here.

Hurleman takes a significant number in Steelers lore with Antonio Browns’ old No. 84. TE Kevin Foelsch was wearing it during camp but is now off the roster. Jamison’s No. 38 was most recently worn by CB Cameron McCutcheon, who was injured during the preseason. Finally, Sermon takes over CB Kyler McMichael’s training camp number. He had never previously worn that number elsewhere.