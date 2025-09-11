YAC Attack: New Steelers’ Offense Gets Off To Encouraging Start

Relying on playmakers to create yards after catch (YAC) can fuel a successful passing offense. However, Pittsburgh’s play has lacked consistency in this area, to say the least, including a 28th-place ranking in the 2024 regular season.

Today, I wanted to look at and add context to how the Steelers fared across the NFL with total YAC and YAC percentage (YAC/total passing yards). Here are the results from Week One:

Right away, we see that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week One passing offense was one of the best in both stats. Their 173 total YAC tied for second-most league-wide. Last season, the team topped this number just once in a Week 13 shootout with the Bengals, winning 44-38. The Steelers actually had the most total YAC of any 2024 game in that performance, with a whopping 264. This was certainly a one-off, with the Steelers’ next-best outing having over 100 total YAC less.

Pittsburgh’s 79.4 YAC percentage in the 2025 season opener ranked second. The only team with a better number was Tennessee, at a whopping 103.2 percentage. The context comes from the visual, and it is needed considering they threw for just 62 passing yards and had 64 total YAC.

Far less volume than the Steelers, who had 218 passing yards and 173 in YAC. So, Pittsburgh leaned on and had the best-balanced display of YAC to open the season. When the team’s done so, it has led to ideal scoring more often than not, which has been an issue in recent memory.

Of course, personnel, particularly a quarterback’s style, plays a major role in how a passing offense attacks the opposition. Aaron Rodgers can still sling it, no doubt, but he has trended to more short-area passing later in his career.

WR DK Metcalf is a specimen. He is hard to bring down and has deceptive speed for his size. He provided 67 total YAC, second most at the position. Steelers pass catchers took advantage of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s schemes to get them open, including end zone trips and drive-extending plays.

If Pittsburgh can continue to lean on YAC from its receivers, look out. We saw more route variation, such as slants (Pittsburgh tied for the most attempts in the opener) and middle of the field usage, refreshingly. If so, a potential for more consistent offensive output than we’ve seen in quite some time could be in store.