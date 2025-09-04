Willie Colon ‘Really Excited’ To See OT Troy Fautanu: He ‘Could Be An All-Pro’

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be missing their first-round rookie DT Derrick Harmon Sunday when they visit the New York Jets. But they’ll have last year’s first-rounder, Troy Fautanu, starting at right tackle. He missed most of his rookie season with a knee injury. Once Harmon is healthy, it’s almost like the team will have two first-rounders making their debut this year.
Fautanu is healthy and thrilled to be playing football again after the disappointment of last year. He’s not the only one, either. Former Steelers (and Jets) G Willie Colon was at Steelers training camp this summer. And Fautanu stood out to him.
“Troy Fautanu is somebody who I really am excited to see go this year,” Colon said Thursday on the Chipped Ham & Football podcast. “I’m really praying he stays healthy. Just watching him from afar, the talent is through the roof. If he stays with it and stays healthy, and he continues to grind and mold his game, this kid could be an All-Pro.”
The Steelers thought highly of Fautanu last year, obviously. They drafted him 20th overall and were planning on starting him at right tackle as a rookie. But he suffered a knee injury in preseason and didn’t make his NFL debut until Week 2. He played 55 snaps in that game and showed promise. But he suffered a season-ending knee injury the following week in practice, robbing him of the rest of his rookie year.
By all accounts, Fautanu is ready for his second chance at a rookie season. He impressed Colon, and Colon isn’t the only former Steelers offensive lineman who believes in Fautanu. Trai Essex also said that Fautanu could be an All-Pro tackle.
The Steelers need good offensive tackle play in 2025. QB Aaron Rodgers is 41 (and turns 42 in December). He’s not the same mobile quarterback he was during his MVP years. He can still zip the ball around the field to the degree that 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn believes he’ll surprise fans on Sunday.
But in order for the Steelers’ offense and Rodgers to be successful, they have to keep him upright. And while that’s the whole offensive line’s responsibility, the tackles are always heavily scrutinized. They play a big role, after all.
If Troy Fautanu can showcase the talent that Willie Colon believes is at an All-Pro level, that will go a long way toward keeping Rodgers and the Steelers on track in 2025.