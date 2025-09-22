Will T.J. Watt Pick Up Pace After Ending Sack Drought?

Will T.J. Watt pick up the pace after ending his sack drought?

Including the postseason, T.J. Watt failed to record a sack in six straight games before mustering up two on Sunday. Is that a harbinger of things to come, or a temporary deviation from a general slowdown in his production? Of course, he will continue to generate sacks, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be among the league leaders.

T.J. Watt is the only player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks more than twice. Between 2020 and 2023, he did so three times, and quite possibly might have in 2022 as well had he not missed almost half of the season due to injury.

Although he had a fine season in 2024, posting double-digit sacks, Watt also posted his lowest sack total in a healthy season since his rookie year. Beginning in his second season in 2018, barring 2022, he recorded at least 13 sacks every year until last year. He ended that regular season failing to post a sack in the final three games. In the finale, and then in the playoff loss, he didn’t even record a statistic.

Then Watt went without a sack in the Steelers’ first two games this year, and really without many impact plays. He only had two quarterback hits and a pass defensed, with two tackles for loss. Put simply, the Steelers aren’t paying T.J. Watt over $40 million a year for that.

Yesterday, however, he came back with two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. That might be enough to put Watt in the running for Defensive Player of the Week, a common achievement in his career.

It’s still very early in the season, of course, but there is a reason Watt is under the microscope. It’s not just because of the number of zeroes on his paychecks. Rather, it’s because the Steelers need Watt to be the star, the difference-maker, the “game wrecker”, a term he and the team use to describe him. Yesterday was the closest he’s come to playing that part in a while. But that doesn’t promise a repeat performance in the next game, or the game after that.

