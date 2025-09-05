Will Steelers Take ‘Two Dogs, One Bone’ Approach For No. 2 WR?

Will the Steelers take a “two dogs, one bone” approach for the No. 2 WR role?

Going into the regular season, the Steelers’ No. 2 WR role remains somewhat unclear, at least in term of in-game deployment. They do list Calvin Austin III as the other starter opposite DK Metcalf, with Roman Wilson behind him. But when they’re actually playing games, how will the position take shape?

For an offense with a bounty of pass catchers at tight end and running back, the Steelers’ No. 2 WR role is arguably less important. They have their big target in Metcalf (literally and figuratively), but is the rest just play-as-you-go? I could see HC Mike Tomlin employing a “two dogs, one bone” strategy.

Calvin Austin is going into his fourth NFL season, but his third as an active contributor. Roman Wilson is now in Year 2, but essentially did nothing last year due to injuries. While Austin improved a year ago, he did not function in a No. 2 WR capacity. Even though he led Steelers wide receivers in receiving touchdowns—with just four.

Of course, Pat Freiermuth caught seven touchdown passes, and now Pittsburgh also has Jonnu Smith at tight end. Not to mention Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell at running back, each of whom could factor in as pass catchers. Players and coaches continue to mention Darnell Washington and even Connor Heyward, as well.

The Steelers having paid him a ton of money, DK Metcalf will inevitably draw a ton of targets. The other skill positions will command a good percentage of the rest, both in snaps and targets. What does that leave for the Steelers’ No. 2 WR, and when is it Austin, when Wilson?

Austin missed the entire preseason due to an injury. While Wilson produced some quality plays, the Steelers played him surprisingly little. What we did see from him was encouraging, but does he have what it takes to be the Steelers’ No. 2 WR?

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are heading into the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.