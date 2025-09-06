Will Steelers’ Revamped Secondary Live Up To Hype?

Will the Steelers’ revamped secondary live up to the hype?

The Steelers made significant changes in the secondary this offseason, but we obviously have yet to see if it will pay off for them. The only carryovers from last year are CB Joey Porter Jr. and S DeShon Elliott; the rest were added this year. The big-ticket items are Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, but Juan Thornhill, Brandin Echols, and Chuck Clark could all play roles this year.

Of course, there is one important name not on this list, and that is Minkah Fitzpatrick. A multiple-time first-team All-Pro in the secondary, the Steelers traded him, in part, for Ramsey. Ramsey will wear many hats for Pittsburgh, including some at safety, but his primary role is likely in the slot.

Although the Steelers invested in all areas of the defense this year, the secondary received the most attention. However, throwing talented players into a room doesn’t make for a cohesive unit, and Mike Tomlin didn’t play them together much. They barely got any live fire, and frankly, it didn’t sound like they did too well in their one joint practice. The Buccaneers’ offense moved so well that Tampa Bay decided not to play Baker Mayfield in the preseason game. Just what you want to hear about the secondary you spent big bucks on.

Mind you, the Steelers are not adding prime Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay to their secondary. Both are on the wrong side of 30, though they still have tread on their tires. That’s especially the case with Ramsey, who will turn 31 next month.

As the fate of the Steelers’ offense hinges upon Aaron Rodgers, so too does the Steelers’ defensive success on the secondary. They are counting on being able to match up with any offense in the NFL with man-to-man coverage and versatility. It may look good on paper, but until it works on the field, it really doesn’t matter.

After another disappointing season and months of retooling, the Steelers are set to try it all again in 2025. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. They settled in on Aaron Rodgers, but we still have a lot to learn about him. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions like Jalen Ramsey will be paramount.

Now we are heading into the regular season. From Rodgers to George Pickens to Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ramsey, we’ve seen the Steelers make some big changes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and figuring out how it all works out.